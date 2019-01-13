Don't miss out on any of our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be providing a series of condensed, one-topic episodes of our Warchant Report. In this next installment, the panel of Gene Williams, Jeff Cameron and Ira Schoffel discuss Willie Taggart's decision to turn over his offense over to Kendal Briles, why it could help the program in several areas and what it says about Taggart as a leader.

