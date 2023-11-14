RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Eight carries for 25 yards in a win at Atlanta. Akers suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in the game. His season has ended. 2023 stats: 60 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD and 11 receptions for 70 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): He is in the concussion protocol and missed Carolina's game against Chicago. 2023 stats: 25 tackles, five sacks, forced fumble.

RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Four carries for 26 yards. 2023 stats: 47 carries for 147 yards and 10 catches for 47 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): One carry for one yard in NY Giants loss at Dallas.

DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Played but didn't record a stat in loss to Cleveland. 2023 stats: 16 tackles.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): Did not record a state in win over Washington. 2023 stats: 14 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble.

PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): His season has ended due to a knee injury. 2023 stats: 11 of 17 FGs (longest: 57).

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 4 of 4 on field-goal attempts, 1 of 2 on extra-point attempts in win over Baltimore. 2023 stats: 24 of 27 FGs and 14 of 15 PATs (longest: 58).

S Derwin James (Chargers): 13 tackles in loss to Detroit. 2023 stats: 60 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Two tackles, .5 sacks in loss to Las Vegas. 2023 stats: 28 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble.

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Bye week. 2023 stats: 18 tackles.

RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Bye week. 2023 stats: Five tackles.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Two tackles in loss at Chicago. 2023 stats: 13 tackles.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Six tackles in win over Houston. 2023 stats: Eight tackles.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): One tackle in loss to Detroit. 2023 stats: 39 tackles (36 solo) and two interceptions.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Bye week. 2023 stats: 24 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.

DE Keir Thomas (Rams): On the practice squad.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Played for the first time in a month, completing 13 of 25 passes for 122 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in loss at Minnesota. 2023 stats: 23 of 42 for 223 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions.