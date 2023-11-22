Week 11: FSU players in the NFL
RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Eight carries for 25 yards in a win at Atlanta. Akers has suffered a torn Achilles' tendon. His season has ended. 2023 stats: 60 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD and 11 receptions for 70 yards.
DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Three tackles in loss to Dallas. 2023 stats: 28 tackles, five sacks, forced fumble.
RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Two carries for 13 yards. 2023 stats: 49 carries for 160 yards and 10 catches for 47 yards.
RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): One carry for one yard in NY Giants loss at Dallas.
DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Played but didn't record a stat in win over Cincinnati. 2023 stats: 16 tackles.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): One tackle in loss at LA Rams. 2023 stats: 15 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble.
PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): His season has ended due to a knee injury. 2023 stats: 11 of 17 FGs (longest: 57).
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 2 of 2 on field-goal attempts, 1 of 1 on extra-point attempts in win over Pittsburgh. 2023 stats: 26 of 29 FGs and 15 of 16 PATs (longest: 58).
S Derwin James (Chargers): Seven tackles in loss at Green Bay. 2023 stats: 67 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception.
DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Five tackles in loss at Buffalo. 2023 stats: 33 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble.
OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Did not record a stat in loss to Philadelphia on Monday. 2023 stats: 18 tackles.
RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): One tackle in win over Las Vegas. 2023 stats: Six tackles.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Did not record a tackle in loss to Dallas. 2023 stats: 13 tackles.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Did not play. 2023 stats: Eight tackles.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): One tackle in loss at Green Bay. 2023 stats: 40 tackles (37 solo) and two interceptions.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Four tackles in win at Kansas City. 2023 stats: 28 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.
DE Keir Thomas (Rams): One tackle in win over Seattle, his 2023 debut. Thomas was called up from the practice squad.
QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Bye week. 2023 stats: 23 of 42 for 223 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify