RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Eight carries for 25 yards in a win at Atlanta. Akers has suffered a torn Achilles' tendon. His season has ended. 2023 stats: 60 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD and 11 receptions for 70 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Three tackles in loss to Dallas. 2023 stats: 28 tackles, five sacks, forced fumble.

RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Two carries for 13 yards. 2023 stats: 49 carries for 160 yards and 10 catches for 47 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): One carry for one yard in NY Giants loss at Dallas.

DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Played but didn't record a stat in win over Cincinnati. 2023 stats: 16 tackles.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): One tackle in loss at LA Rams. 2023 stats: 15 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble.

PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): His season has ended due to a knee injury. 2023 stats: 11 of 17 FGs (longest: 57).

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 2 of 2 on field-goal attempts, 1 of 1 on extra-point attempts in win over Pittsburgh. 2023 stats: 26 of 29 FGs and 15 of 16 PATs (longest: 58).

S Derwin James (Chargers): Seven tackles in loss at Green Bay. 2023 stats: 67 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Five tackles in loss at Buffalo. 2023 stats: 33 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble.

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Did not record a stat in loss to Philadelphia on Monday. 2023 stats: 18 tackles.

RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): One tackle in win over Las Vegas. 2023 stats: Six tackles.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Did not record a tackle in loss to Dallas. 2023 stats: 13 tackles.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Did not play. 2023 stats: Eight tackles.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): One tackle in loss at Green Bay. 2023 stats: 40 tackles (37 solo) and two interceptions.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Four tackles in win at Kansas City. 2023 stats: 28 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.

DE Keir Thomas (Rams): One tackle in win over Seattle, his 2023 debut. Thomas was called up from the practice squad.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Bye week. 2023 stats: 23 of 42 for 223 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions.