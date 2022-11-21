Week 11 results for FSU players in the NFL on Sunday.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): 14 carries for 61 yards in loss at New Orleans. Season: 76 carries, 237 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Five tackles and one sack in loss to Baltimore. Season: 50 tackles, eight sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 11 carries for 72 yards in loss to Dallas. Season: 145 carries, 799 yards (5.1-yard average) and six touchdowns as well as 22 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Has played 25 snaps this season, 51.4 PFF grade

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 0 for 0 on FGs, 0 for 2 on PATs. Season: 18 of 20 on FGs, 17 of 17 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 54.9 overall grade by PFF on 68 snaps.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Remains questionable due to injury. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is on the injured reserve (knee) and did not play vs. San Francisco on Monday. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 58.3 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Seven tackles and a sack in loss to Kansas City. Season: 92 tackles, four sacks.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Two tackles in loss at New England. Season: 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 70.7 PFF grade.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Five tackles in loss at New England. Season: 42 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Practice squad but had 10 tackles earlier in 2022

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): No tackles in win at LA Chargers. Season: 15 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Six tackles in loss at New Orleans. Season: 50 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Has spent most of year on injured list but has returned to practice.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Three tackles in loss to Kansas City. Season: 35 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles in win over Indianapolis. Season: 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): One tackle in win over Green Bay. Season: 15 tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Did not play. Season: Four tackles.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): No tackles in win over LA Rams. Season: 22 tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Winston has returned from back/ankle injury, but the Saints are using Andy Dalton as the starter. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

