Week 13 schedule for FSU players in the NFL as well as their season stats.

NFL coverage maps for Sunday afternoon's games.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Plays Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Season: 84 carries, 274 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Bye week. Season: 53 tackles, 10 sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): Plays NY Jets, 1:05 p.m. Season: 178 carries, 841 yards (4.7-yard average) and six touchdowns as well as 26 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Bye week. Season: Has played 48 snaps this season, 56.9 PFF grade

PK Graham Gano (Giants): Plays Washington, 1:05 p.m. Season: 20 of 22 on FGs, 19 of 21 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 55.3 overall grade by PFF on 69 snaps.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Placed on injured reserve but can return later in the season. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Hudson is on the injured reserve (knee) and did not play vs. San Francisco on Monday. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 58.3 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): At Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Season: 92 tackles, four sacks.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): At Minnesota, 1 p.m. Season: 17 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 70.7 PFF grade.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): At Minnesota, 1 p.m. Season: 47 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Practice squad but had 10 tackles earlier in 2022

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): At Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. Season: 15 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Plays Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Season: 57 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Has spent most of year on injured list but has returned to practice.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): At Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Season: 37 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles and one sack in victory over Green Bay. Season: 33 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Plays Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Season: 17 tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Plays Tennessee, 1 p.m. Season: Four tackles.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): One tackle in loss to San Francisco. Season: 23 tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Winston has returned from back/ankle injury, but the Saints are using Andy Dalton as the starter. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

