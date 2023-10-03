RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Five carries for 40 yards and two receptions for 11 yards in win at Carolina on Sunday, his first game since being acquired from the LA Rams. 2023 stats: 27 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD and two receptions for 11 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): One tackle in loss to Carolina. 2023 stats: 14 tackles, three sacks, forced fumble.

RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Five carries for 16 yards and one catch for two yards in loss to Kansas City. 2023 stats: 30 carries for 74 yards and eight catches for 44 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Panthers): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Two tackles in win at Cleveland. 2023 stats: 13 tackles.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): Three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in win over NY Giants on Monday. 2023 stats: Five tackles and a sack.

PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): Made a 55-yard field-goal attempt in loss to Seattle. 2023 stats: 3 of 5 FGs.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): He made a 53-yard field-goal attempt in loss to Baltimore. 2023 stats: 7 of 8 FGs.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Did not play against Las Vegas. 2023 stats: 24 tackles.

DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): One tackle in loss to Kansas City. 2023 stats: 13 tackles, one sack.

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles in win at NY Jets. 2023 stats: 11 tackles.

RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Injured reserve. He signed with Miami in the offseason but is out an indefinite amount of time following knee surgery.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Made his first two career tackles in loss to Minnesota. 2023 stats: Has played in three games while recording two tackles.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Practice squad.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Six tackles and an interception in win over Las Vegas. 2023 stats: 20 tackles (18 solo) and one interception.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Five tackles and one sack in overtime win against Washington. 2023 stats: 12 tackles, 2.5 sacks.

DE Keir Thomas (Rams): On the practice squad.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Threw one pass, an interception, against Tampa. 2023 stats: 10 of 17 with one interception.