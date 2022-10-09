Week 5 of the NFL season is here, with a look at Seminoles and their season stats.

NFL coverage maps for Sunday afternoon games are here

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m. Season: 38 carries, 118 yards, touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. Season: 19 tackles, three sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Season: 63 carries, 279 yards (4.7-yard average) and one touchdown as well as nine receptions for 47 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): NY Giants vs. Green Bay in London. Season: Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): Two tackles in loss to Colts. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. Season: Did not play in first four games.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): NY Giants vs. Green Bay in London. Season: 9 of 11 on FGs, 5 of 5 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Season: Played in 21 snaps on the season.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): LA Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Season: 5 of 6 on FG attempts, 11 of 11 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 59.5 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): LA Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Season: 30 tackles, one sack.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Miami at NY Jets, 1 p.m. Season: Eight tackles.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Miami at NY Jets, 1 p.m. Season: 16 tackles.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Las Vegas at Kansas City, Monday at 8:15 p.m. Season: Did not play in first four games.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Miami at NY Jets, 1 p.m. Season: No tackles in win over Pittsburgh.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Las Vegas at Kansas City, Monday at 8:15 p.m. Season: Four tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m. Season: 18 tackles, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. He was signed off the Vikings' practice squad.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): LA Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Season: 16 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Season: 13 tackles and one sack.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Season: Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m. Season: The rookie has played sparingly in two games but has not recorded any stats.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m. Season: Seven tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Season: Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.. Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons