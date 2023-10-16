Week 6 stats: FSU players in the NFL
RB Cam Akers (Vikings): One carry for eight yards and one reception for seven yards in win at Chicago. 2023 stats: 33 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD and five receptions for 21 yards.
DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Two tackles in loss at Miami. 2023 stats: 18 tackles, four sacks, forced fumble.
RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Three carries for 12 yards and one reception for two yards. 2023 stats: 39 carries for 109 yards and nine catches for 46 yards.
RB Jashaun Corbin (Panthers): Practice squad.
DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): No tackles in win over Tennessee. 2023 stats: 15 tackles.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): Two tackles in loss at Cincinnati. 2023 stats: Seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble.
PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): Made 3 of 3 field-goal attempts, including a 43-yarder in loss at Buffalo. 2023 stats: 10 of 13 FGs.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Made 4 of 5 field-goal attempts, including a 50-yarder. 2023 stats: 12 of 14 FGs (longest: 55).
S Derwin James (Chargers): Plays at Dallas on Monday night in expected return from injury. 2023 stats: 24 tackles.
DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Two tackles in win over Philadelphia. 2023 stats: 18 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble.
OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in win over Denver. 2023 stats: 13 tackles.
RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): He signed with Miami in the offseason but reportedly will return to practice in November.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): No tackles in loss at Miami. 2023 stats: Two tackles.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Practice squad.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Plays at Dallas on Monday night. 2023 stats: 20 tackles (18 solo) and one interception.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Two tackles, one sack in loss to NY Jets. 2023 stats: 17 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.
DE Keir Thomas (Rams): On the practice squad.
QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Did not play in loss to Houston. 2023 stats: 10 of 17 with one interception.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify