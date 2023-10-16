RB Cam Akers (Vikings): One carry for eight yards and one reception for seven yards in win at Chicago. 2023 stats: 33 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD and five receptions for 21 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Two tackles in loss at Miami. 2023 stats: 18 tackles, four sacks, forced fumble.

RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Three carries for 12 yards and one reception for two yards. 2023 stats: 39 carries for 109 yards and nine catches for 46 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Panthers): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): No tackles in win over Tennessee. 2023 stats: 15 tackles.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): Two tackles in loss at Cincinnati. 2023 stats: Seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble.

PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): Made 3 of 3 field-goal attempts, including a 43-yarder in loss at Buffalo. 2023 stats: 10 of 13 FGs.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Made 4 of 5 field-goal attempts, including a 50-yarder. 2023 stats: 12 of 14 FGs (longest: 55).

S Derwin James (Chargers): Plays at Dallas on Monday night in expected return from injury. 2023 stats: 24 tackles.

DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Two tackles in win over Philadelphia. 2023 stats: 18 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble.

OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in win over Denver. 2023 stats: 13 tackles.

RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): He signed with Miami in the offseason but reportedly will return to practice in November.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): No tackles in loss at Miami. 2023 stats: Two tackles.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Practice squad.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Plays at Dallas on Monday night. 2023 stats: 20 tackles (18 solo) and one interception.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Two tackles, one sack in loss to NY Jets. 2023 stats: 17 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.

DE Keir Thomas (Rams): On the practice squad.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Did not play in loss to Houston. 2023 stats: 10 of 17 with one interception.