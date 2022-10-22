Week 7 of the NFL season is here. A look at the schedule for FSU players in games on Sunday and Monday. NFL coverage maps for Sunday afternoon games.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Akers is the subject of trade discussion. The Rams are also on a bye this week. Season: 51 carries, 151 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): Play host to Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Season: 24 tackles, four sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): Minnesota has a bye. Season: 94 carries, 450 yards (4.8-yard average) and four touchdowns as well as 12 receptions for 80 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Play host to Tampa Bay. Did not play in first six games.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): At Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Season: 12 of 14 on FGs, 11 of 11 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): The Bills have a bye. Earned a 59.1 overall grade by PFF.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Plays host to Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): Did not play in win over New Orleans with a knee injury. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 59.5 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Play host to Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Season: 55 tackles, two sacks.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Play at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Season: 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Play at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Season: 29 tackles, two interceptions.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Play at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Season: Did not play in first five games.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Play at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Season: No tackles in two games.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Plays at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Season: 11 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): The Rams have a bye. Season: 23 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Philadelphia has a bye. Season: Robinson has not played in the first six games between Minnesota and now Philadelphia.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Play host to Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Season: 21 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Philadelphia has a bye. Season: 18 tackles and 2.5 sack.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Philadelphia has a bye. Season: Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Thomas was waived by Rams but is on the practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): Play host to Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Season: Seven tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Placed on injured reserve with a quad injury and can return in week 9. Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Did not play in Thursday's loss to Arizona due to back/ankle injury. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons