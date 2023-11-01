RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Nine carries for 19 yards and a touchdown, one catch for six yards in win at Green Bay. 2023 stats: 52 carries, 142 yards, 2 TD and eight receptions for 57 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): One tackle, one sack in win at Houston. 2023 stats: 21 tackles, five sacks, forced fumble.

RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Two carries for five yards. 2023 stats: 41 carries for 114 yards and nine catches for 46 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Panthers): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Played but didn't record a stat in win at Arizona. 2023 stats: 16 tackles.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): Four tackles in win at Cleveland. 2023 stats: 13 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble.

PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): 1 for 3 on field-goal attempts, 1 of 1 on extra-point attempts in OT loss to NY Jets. 2023 stats: 11 of 17 FGs (longest: 57).

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 2 of 2 on field-goal attempts, 2 of 2 on extra-point attempts. 2023 stats: 18 of 20 FGs (longest: 58).

S Derwin James (Chargers): Five tackles and an interception in win at Chicago. 2023 stats: 37 tackles, one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Six tackles and two sacks in win at NY Giants. 2023 stats: 24 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble.



