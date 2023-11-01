Week 8: FSU players in the NFL
RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Nine carries for 19 yards and a touchdown, one catch for six yards in win at Green Bay. 2023 stats: 52 carries, 142 yards, 2 TD and eight receptions for 57 yards.
DE Brian Burns (Panthers): One tackle, one sack in win at Houston. 2023 stats: 21 tackles, five sacks, forced fumble.
RB Dalvin Cook (NY Jets): Two carries for five yards. 2023 stats: 41 carries for 114 yards and nine catches for 46 yards.
RB Jashaun Corbin (Panthers): Practice squad.
DB Ronald Darby (Ravens): Played but didn't record a stat in win at Arizona. 2023 stats: 16 tackles.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Seahawks): Four tackles in win at Cleveland. 2023 stats: 13 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble.
PK Graham Gano (NY Giants): 1 for 3 on field-goal attempts, 1 of 1 on extra-point attempts in OT loss to NY Jets. 2023 stats: 11 of 17 FGs (longest: 57).
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 2 of 2 on field-goal attempts, 2 of 2 on extra-point attempts. 2023 stats: 18 of 20 FGs (longest: 58).
S Derwin James (Chargers): Five tackles and an interception in win at Chicago. 2023 stats: 37 tackles, one interception.
DE Jermaine Johnson (NY Jets): Six tackles and two sacks in win at NY Giants. 2023 stats: 24 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble.
OL Roderick Johnson (Eagles): On injured reserve.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Three tackles in loss over Denver. 2023 stats: 15 tackles.
RB Jacques Patrick (Titans): Practice squad. 2023 stats: 23 carries for 105 yards along with two receptions for 18 yards.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): One tackle, one interception in 2023 debut as Miami defeated New England.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Bye week. 2023 stats: Two tackles.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Six tackles in win over Houston. 2023 stats: Eight tackles.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Five tackles in win at Chicago. 2023 stats: 34 tackles (31 solo) and two interceptions.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): One tackle in win at Washington. 2023 stats: 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.
DE Keir Thomas (Rams): On the practice squad.
QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Did not play. 2023 stats: 10 of 17 with one interception.
