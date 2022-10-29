Week 8 schedule for FSU players in the NFL. TV coverage maps for games in your area are here.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Akers is the subject of trade discussion. He has seen ruled out for the game vs. 49ers Season: 51 carries, 151 yards, one touchdown and two receptions, 18 yards.

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): At Atlanta, 1 p.m. Season: 29 tackles, five sacks.

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): Plays Arizona, 1 p.m. Season: 94 carries, 450 yards (4.8-yard average) and four touchdowns as well as 12 receptions for 80 yards.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): He will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Season: 12 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): At Atlanta, 1 p.m. Did not play in first seven games.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): At Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Season: 15 of 17 on FGs, 13 of 13 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): vs. Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC). Earned a 59.1 overall grade by PFF.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): Will miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain. Season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): At Minnesota, 1 p.m. Season: 303 snaps. 66.9 pass block grade, 59.5 overall grade by PFF.

S Derwin James (Chargers): Bye week. Season: 55 tackles, two sacks.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Will host New England, 1 p.m. Season: 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): Will host New England, 1 p.m. Season: 29 tackles, two interceptions.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Has not played this season.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): Will host New England, 1 p.m. Season: No tackles in two games.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Bye week. Season: 11 tackles.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Will host San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Season: 23 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one INT.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Will host Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Season: Robinson has not played in the first six games between Minnesota and now Philadelphia.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Bye week. Season: 26 tackles, one INT.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Will host Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Season: 18 tackles and 2.5 sack.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): Will host Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Season: Practice squad.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): Thomas was waived by Rams but is on the practice squad.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): At Houston, 4:05 p.m. Season: Seven tackles.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): Placed on injured reserve with a quad injury and can return in week 9. Season: Eight tackles.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): Winston has returned from back/ankle injury, but the Saints will start Andy Dalton. Season: 63.5 completion percentage, 858 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

