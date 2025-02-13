Weekend rotation for start of 2025 FSU baseball season announced

The Friday starter on the Florida State baseball team this year has been an obvious choice all offseason.

But there was much more of a battle between quite a few new and returning arms to fill out the Seminoles' weekend rotation.

Head coach Link Jarrett announced on Thursday, a day before the Seminoles start their 2025 campaign on Feb. 14 vs. James Madison (5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra), that USF transfer Joey Volini and Ole Miss transfer Wes Mendes will fill out the rotation on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, behind returning ace Jamie Arnold in the Friday spot.

These three all have a few things in common. For one, they are all left-handed pitchers. But even more wild than that, all three of them are graduates of Tampa Jesuit High.

Arnold enters his junior season with remarkably high expectations placed on him as Baseball America's Preseason Pitcher of the Year. The lefty is coming off a breakout 2024 season in which he was named a First-Team All-American by Perfect Game, ABCA, NCBWA and D1Baseball, putting up a 2.98 ERA with 159 strikeouts over 105.2 innings of work. He was also announced as a team captain for the 2025 season on Thursday alongside junior shortstop Alex Lodise.

Volini returned from Tommy John surgery last year at USF, recording a 4.18 ERA over 23.2 innings. The redshirt junior had a 4.05 career ERA over 40 innings across two seasons with the Bulls.

He made just three starts at USF, largely utilized as a reliever, but inserted himself into the starter conversation this offseason at FSU and eventually won a weekend rotation spot because he was praised as perhaps the most consistent FSU arm this fall and preseason.

Mendes transferred to FSU this offseason after spending just one season at Ole Miss. As a true freshman for the Rebels, he didn't have the best stats (8.39 ERA, 15 walks over 24.2 innings) but he has proven to have some great swing-and-miss stuff with 34 strikeouts (12.4 Ks/9) over his 14 appearances at Ole Miss, two of which were starts.

Mendes closed the preseason remarkably strong with a pair of very good consecutive starts the last two weekends to lock down the final spot in the weekend rotation.