Western Kentucky DE Deante McCray commits to Florida State

Florida State picked up the commitment of Western Kentucky defensive end Deante McCray on Friday. McCray, who is from Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood High, was an All-Conference USA honorable mention pick this past season.

His commitment comes on the heels of his visit to Florida State which came just one day after finishing his redshirt sophomore season with the Hilltoppers in the Boca Raton Bowl against James Madison.

McCray appeared in 26 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, recording 101 total tackles (42 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.

"They've treated me well," McCray said earlier on Friday after wrapping up his visit. "I like the coaching staff. I like what they've got going on here. I've just been blessed to have this opportunity."

McCray has experience playing in the 3-3-5 defense as WKU. He said the FSU defensive coaches, including line coach Terrance Knighton, said they will be multiple up front with their down linemen.

"He told me this is definitely a spot that I could definitely thrive and make it to the league from and all my aspirations and dreams could be accomplished here," McCray said of his conversation with Knighton.