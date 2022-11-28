The Seminoles closed out their best regular season since 2016 with a win over rival Florida to improve to 9-3. While FSU's outside chance at an Orange Bowl berth was ruined by Clemson's loss to South Carolina, the Seminoles will be one of the more coveted ACC teams when affiliated bowls are making their selections.

The regular season is complete and we're mere days away from finding out which bowl the Florida State football team will be playing in to close out the 2022 season.

Here's where the experts have projected FSU to go bowling with the official announcement set to be made on Sunday.

ESPN

ESPN's two bowl prognosticators remain split on where the Seminoles will head for their bowl game. Kyle Bonagura has FSU going to San Diego to take on Oregon in the Holiday Bowl, a matchup of Mike Norvell against his former Memphis defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Mark Schlabach has FSU staying much closer and facing off against Texas Tech in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. It bears mentioning that both of them have Oregon in the Holiday Bowl and Texas Tech in the Cheez-It Bowl. The only difference is they have FSU and North Carolina reversed in their projections.

CBS Sports

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has been adamant about FSU playing in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and that remains the case in his latest projection. Now, he has FSU facing off against Minnesota in the Dec. 30 bowl.

Action Network

Brett McMurphy with the Action Network actually agrees with one of the ESPN analysts, picking FSU to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Cheez-It Bowl. The betting website also provides odds for these projections and says that FSU would be a four-point favorite against TTU.

USA Today

USA Today bowl projector Erick Smith also has FSU playing a Big 12 opponent in the Cheez-It Bowl. However, he has the Seminoles playing Texas in a battle of two major college football brands.

Sports Illustrated

In another funny coincidence, Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated has an identical match to another outlet in his latest bowl projections. Like Jerry Palm, he has FSU playing Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Athlon Sports

Maybe it's because things are starting to zero in mere days out, but Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan also has FSU playing Texas Tech in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Sporting News

Stop me if you have heard this before: Bill Bender has FSU playing Minnesota in the....Duke's Mayo Bowl in his latest projections for the Sporting News.