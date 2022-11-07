First, here's the full list of the bowls that the ACC is affiliated with for the 2022-23 bowl season.

Now, the talk can turn to where FSU could be headed this bowl season. There are a few nearby bowl locations that FSU fans in the state could flock to and some others all over the country, which could make for fun December getaways.

The Seminoles won their sixth game in blowout fashion Saturday at Miami, clinching bowl eligibility while putting the Hurricanes' bowl chances on life support.

For the first time under Mike Norvell and just the second time in the last five seasons, the Florida State football team will be in a bowl this year.

So where do various college football analysts have FSU headed this bowl season? Let's take a look at the various projections.

ESPN

ESPN has two writers, Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura, offer up weekly bowl projections. In their latest update released Sunday, Bonagura has FSU going to the Big Apple and playing Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl, while Schlabach has FSU staying in-state and playing in the Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina.

If the former winds up being correct, it would be FSU's first time in the Pinstripe Bowl, which started in 2010.

If the latter came true, it would be FSU's first in-state bowl game since 2016 and its first trip to the Gator Bowl since 2009 for Bobby Bowden's final game.

CBS Sports

Jerry Palm does the prognosticating for CBS Sports' bowl projections. He has FSU taking on an in-state opponent, UCF, but has them doing so out of state in the Military Bowl. The Seminoles have faced the Knights only one time, beating them 46-14 in 1995.

FSU has never played in the Military Bowl, which began as the EagleBank Bowl in 2008.

Action Network

Brett McMurphy updated his weekly bowl projections for Action Network on Monday morning. He has the Seminoles staying in-state and playing Baylor in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.

FSU has not played in this bowl since it became sponsored by Cheez-It in 2020. However, FSU played in the first iteration of this bowl when it was the Blockbuster Bowl in 1990, beating Penn State, and also played in the game when it was the Champs Sports Bowl in 2008, beating Wisconsin, and 2011, beating Notre Dame.

Action Network also provides what the projected spread for this bowl matchup would be and has FSU favored by two points over Baylor, a program the Seminoles haven't played since 1974.

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan with Athlon Sports has FSU playing Washington in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. FSU has never played in the Holiday Bowl. In fact, no ACC team has. Although it has been around since 1978, it only shifted to an ACC-affiliated bowl last year and the 2021 game between NC State and UCLA was canceled due to COVID issues with UCLA.

FSU has also never played Washington.

Sporting News

Bill Bender at the Sporting News also has FSU playing in the Holiday Bowl. However, he has the Seminoles playing against UCLA. FSU defeated UCLA in the 2006 Emerald Bowl.