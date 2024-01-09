With the 2023 college football season officially over, little time is being wasted before looking ahead to 2024. For Florida State, the 2024 season will be one of revenge, certainly, after the then-undefeated Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff. Unforrunately for them, it will also be a season with a lot of new faces. Gone will be longtime quarterback Jordan Travis, skill-position players across the offense and a number of major defensive contributors like Jared Verse and Kalen DeLoach. A surge of Seminoles to the NFL Draft will leave FSU with a lot of production to replace next season. With so much uncertainty, how does the national college football media view FSU early in the 2024 offseason? Here's a compilation of where these writers have FSU in their extremely early 2024 rankings.

ESPN

Advertisement

ESPN's Mark Schlabach has FSU taking a step back entering the 2024 season. He has FSU at No. 16 in his preliminary 2024 ranking. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise given all FSU is losing off its 2023 roster. It bears mentioning that FSU at No. 16 is still the highest-ranked ACC team, three spots ahead of Clemson at No. 19. From there, the back of the top 25 is backloaded with ACC opposition as NC State comes in at No. 20, Louisville at No. 22 and new ACC school SMU is at No. 24. Schlabach's take: The sting of going undefeated and being left out of the CFP will probably linger for a while. Coach Mike Norvell and his staff have to pick up the pieces with many of their best players moving on. DJ Uiagalelei will have the unenviable job of replacing Jordan Travis. DJU started 40 career games at Clemson and Oregon State and had a 30-10 record with 8,319 passing yards and 57 touchdowns. The Seminoles picked up a big addition on defense in Marvin Jones Jr., a former Georgia linebacker whose father was an All-American at FSU. There are going to be many new faces on both sides of the ball in 2024.

The Athletic

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel is not as optimistic about FSU entering the 2024 offseason. He has the Seminoles at No. 19 in his preliminary 2024 top 25. FSU is not the highest-ranked ACC team in Mandel's rankings, or the second-highest for that matter. He has Clemson at No. 10 and Louisville at No. 16 along with NC State and Virginia Tech in his just-missed category outside the top 25. Mandel's take: FSU might take a considerable step back, as nearly all of its best players from 2023 are NFL-bound. Former Clemson and Oregon State starter DJ Uiagalelei is the new QB1. All-ACC OL Darius Washington is a key piece. Lawrance Toafili becomes the top back. Young WRs will need to emerge. Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, DB Shyheim Brown and CB Fentrell Cypress II lead a defense that loses stars Jared Verse, Kalen DeLoach and Braden Fiske.

Action Network

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has FSU at No. 20 in his very early 2024 ranking. Clemson is also the highest-ranked ACC team on his list at No. 18 and Miami (No. 22) and NC State (No. 24) are not far behind the Seminoles. Additionally, McMurphy has Notre Dame, who FSU will play on the road in November, at No. 7 in his ranking.

CBS Sports

CBS Sports writer Dennis Dodd also does not have FSU as the highest-ranked ACC team in his first edition of the 2024 ranking. However, he doesn't have Clemson there either. Dodd has new ACC team SMU as his highest-ranked team from the conference at No. 18, one spot ahead of the 19th-ranked Seminoles. SMU went 11-2 this season before it was arguably snubbed from being the G5 New Year's Six representative and lost to Boston College in the Fenway Bowl. That's certainly putting a lot of pressure on the Mustangs entering a Power conference for the first time. Not far behind FSU are No. 21 Clemson, No. 22 NC State and No. 25 Louisville. Dodd's take: Opt outs and injuries that impacted the Orange Bowl appearance gave us a glimpse of how much the Seminoles will lose in 2024. D.J. Uiagalelei is the biggest get, but going on his third school, DJU has a long way to go if he wishes to leave a lasting college legacy and get ready for the NFL.

Pro Football Focus

Max Chadwick of PFF also isn't exceedingly high on FSU entering the offseason. He has FSU as his third-highest-ranked ACC team at No. 16 behind No. 13 Clemson and No. 14 Louisville. SMU rounds out the ACC's group of teams on the list at No. 24. Chadwick's take: Like Washington, Florida State is losing most of the top talent that led the Seminoles to a 13-0 record before being controversially snubbed from the College Football Playoff. One of those losses was quarterback Jordan Travis, whose season-ending leg injury was the reason that FSU was left out of the playoff in the first place. Florida State was able to make a splash in the portal to replace him with Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei rejoining the ACC after once serving as Clemson’s starter. His 6.5% big-time throw rate trailed only Michael Penix Jr. among Pac-12 quarterbacks.

USA Today

Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith assembled USA Today's way-too-early 2024 top 25. They are higher on Clemson than most others, placing the Tigers at No. 11 while FSU falls at No. 18. NC State is at No. 21 while Virginia Tech rounds out the list at No. 25. 2024 opponent Notre Dame is sitting just outside the top five at No. 6. USA Today's take: Getting back to the doorstep of the playoff might be a tall ask of a team that needs to unearth a new starting quarterback to replace Jordan Travis. But even with Travis and star DL Jared Verse gone, there’s plenty of talent in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have been boosted by several players who opted to come back in 2024, including RB Lawrance Toafili, DE Byron Turner Jr. and OL Darius Washington. This will be an experienced team that may be only a QB away from another ACC title … and this time a playoff berth.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde is higher on the Seminoles than most entering the 2024 offseason. He has FSU at No. 14 on his way-too-early 2024 ranking list, the highest-ranked ACC team. Clemson is not far behind at No. 16 while No. 21 NC State is the third and final team included on this list. Forde's take: The Seminoles are looking at a fairly extensive rebuild after the 2023 undefeated season ending in injury and outrage. Transfer quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s return to the ACC makes the transition easier. Florida State should be good up front on both sides of the ball, while new playmakers will need to step up at offensive skill positions and in the back seven defensively. A home game against Clemson and a trip to Notre Dame could loom large.

Yahoo Sports

Another more positive prognosis for FSU came from Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg. He has the Seminoles pushing for a top-10 spot at No. 9. FSU is the highest-ranked ACC team, four spots ahead of No. 15 Clemson while SMU is No. 21 and Louisville is No. 25. Bromberg's take: Here’s another team that is losing a ton of talent from a phenomenal season. Florida State needs to replace QB Jordan Travis, RB Trey Benson, WRs Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, along with star DE Jared Verse and other defenders. Coach Mike Norvell has shown he’s very good at navigating the transfer portal and already landed DJ Uiagalelei to replace Travis. The Seminoles should be at or near the top of the ACC that they desperately want to leave.

Sporting News