Florida State (12-0) has wrapped up an undefeated regular season and has just one hurdle remaining, a matchup with Louisville (10-2) in the ACC title game on Saturday.

The Seminoles are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff standings going into Tuesday's show on ESPN. But FSU is one of the four Power 5 unbeatens and will move up following Michigan's win over Ohio State. Other CFP contenders are Washington (12-0) and Oregon (11-1), who face off in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night.

Below are five CFP/bowl projections for the Seminoles as well as which bowl they will play in.

Brett McMurphy at the Action Network projects FSU will face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The site has the Bulldogs as an 11.5-point favorite. McMurphy says he has Georgia, Michigan and FSU in the playoff, with Oregon taking the No. 4 spot (he doesn’t mention which order for the top three).

ESPN.com has split views on its two CFP games, with Kyle Bonagura forecasting Georgia vs. FSU and Mark Schlabach picking Georgia vs. Texas. Schlabach has Louisville defeating FSU, although he acknowledges he's less confident in the pick after seeing Kentucky beat Louisville. He continues to say if FSU beats Louisville, that he feels the Seminoles will be in the CFP as an unbeaten league champion. In the Rose Bowl, they have Michigan vs. Washington (Bonagura) and Michigan vs. Oregon (Schlabach).

Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com has projected FSU will be the No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 seed Michigan in the Rose Bowl. The site has Georgia and Oregon facing off in the Sugar Bowl.

Bryan Fischer of FoxSports.com has Georgia vs. Texas in the Sugar Bowl and Michigan vs. Oregon in the Rose Bowl. FSU is placed in the Peach Bowl with Tulane (with Louisville as ACC champion in the Orange Bowl against Ohio State).

Bill Bender of the Sporting News has No. 1 Georgia facing No. 4 FSU in the Sugar Bowl, with No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Washington playing in the Rose Bowl.