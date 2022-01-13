Which Seminole should be selected next for College Hall of Fame?

Florida State has one of the more unique histories in all of college football with a program that originated in late 1940s, unlike many other national powers with well over a century of football to draw upon. Despite that disadvantage, FSU's accomplishments stand near the very top among all teams that have ever taken the field. We were reminded of that fact once again this week when Florida State legend Marvin Jones was selected to be part of the College Football Hall of Fame 2022 class. With his addition, the Seminoles now have nine total inductees: Jones joins wideouts Ron Sellers (1988) and Fred Biletnikoff (1991), quarterback Charlie Ward (2006), the late, great head coach Bobby Bowden (2006), defensive lineman Ron Simmons (2008), cornerback Deion Sanders (2011), linebacker Derrick Brooks (2016), and cornerback Terrell Buckley (2019). But there are plenty others who merit strong consideration and are still waiting to make it in. With that in mind, we decided to take a closer look at 12 'Noles who deserve to be considered for college football immortality (and there are several more who could have made this list, including Corey Simon, Clay Shiver, Tay Cody and others). We also will offer Warchant subscribers a chance to vote on the Tribal Council for the player or coach who should get the next invitation. * Note: To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, players must have ended their college careers at least 10 years ago and cannot be active in the NFL. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

No. 12 -- Running Back Greg Allen (1981-1984)

Also a member of the FSU track and field team, Greg Allen used his blazing speed to rewrite the Seminoles' rushing record book during his time in Tallahassee. To say he made an immediate impact at FSU would be an understatement. Allen gained 888 yards in 1981, helping Bowden and company challenge a gauntlet of a schedule known as “Octoberfest.” He rushed for 202 yards in his first-ever start at LSU, a 38-14 blowout win. The very next week, Allen set an FSU single-game record that still stands with 322 yards, also taking a kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown against Western Carolina. As a sophomore in ‘82, Allen’s career only continued to take off. He scored 20 touchdowns (another FSU record he still holds) on only 152 carries and helped guide FSU to a 9-win season and a Gator Bowl win over West Virginia. Allen’s best season came as a junior, when he earned consensus All-American status and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. He finished his career in the Garnet and Gold with 3,769 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns.

No. 11 -- Defensive Back LeRoy Butler (1986-1989)

Florida State has an elite history jam-packed with plenty of great defensive backs, including two already in the College Hall. One of the most memorable and unique careers in football history belongs to LeRoy Butler; Butler had a knack for big plays rarely seen on the defensive side of the ball, which continued during his lengthy pro career with the Green Bay Packers. At FSU, Butler helped usher in the Dynasty era as an integral member of the ’Noles’ national championship-contending teams in 1988 and '89. Just like the Lambeau Leap, which Butler coined, everyone remembers the "Puntrooskie," a brash fake punt call that featured the safety taking a misdirection handoff 78 yards to clinch a win at Clemson. Later as a senior versus Miami, which won the title that season, Butler picked off future Heisman Trophy winner Gino Torretta on the first play of a spirited 24-10 victory. He finished 1989 as a consensus All-American with seven interceptions.

No. 10 -- Running Back, Coach/Broadcaster Lee Corso (1953-1956)

While he’s now best known for selecting mascot heads on "College GameDay," Lee Corso was one of the first great FSU stars and a standout on both sides of the ball. Spending time at quarterback, tailback, receiver, defensive back, and even as a kick/punt returner, Corso recorded 14 interceptions and over 2,000 all-purpose yards as a ’Nole. Corso deserves recognition not only for his FSU career, but also as one of the most memorable broadcasters in college football history. He has helped further popularize the sport into the mammoth that it is today; Corso also was a college head coach for over 15 years with stints at Louisville, Indiana, and Northern Illinois.

No. 9 -- Defensive Tackle Andre Wadsworth (1994-1997)

A former walk-on, Andre Wadsworth was a four-year starter at the height of FSU's Dynasty run, when freshmen rarely contributed right away on the ’Noles’ stacked rosters. He was a three-time All-ACC selection and enjoyed one of the best senior seasons in school history. With 19 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks, Wadsworth won ACC Player of the Year (that's overall player, not just defensive, which he also won). He also anchored a 1997 FSU defense that was one of the best in school history en route to an 11-1 season and Sugar Bowl win.

No. 8 -- Head Coach Bill Peterson (1960-1970)

Florida State’s first great football run came in the 1960s under Bill Peterson, who was known for a wide-open passing attack offensively and a colorful personality. At a time when national powers often attempted less than 200 passes in a season, Peterson took to the air out of necessity. With a career record of 62-42-11, he helped lay a foundation in FSU’s football infancy by challenging powers like Alabama, Georgia, Houston and Kentucky, and Peterson also earned the program’s first two victories over rival Florida. Peterson was known not only for helping revolutionize the modern passing game in college football, but also his keen eye for hiring future coaching legends to his staff. He brought in eventual NFL Super Bowl-winning head coaches Joe Gibbs (Washington) and Bill Parcells (New York Giants) to Tallahassee, in addition to numerous other members of his coaching tree who would go on to be respected college coaches. Along with the successes of his own tenure, Peterson truly set the stage for the illustrious history of FSU Football when he brought in Bobby Bowden to be wide receivers coach in 1963. Bowden later often said that his time at FSU as an assistant coach for three seasons played an important role in his decision to move laterally from West Virginia to FSU in 1976.

No. 7 -- Linebacker Paul McGowan (1984-1987)

With over 130 tackles in three consecutive seasons, Paul McGowan is one of the best linebackers in college history yet to reach the Hall. He won the Butkus Award in 1987 and helped kick off one of the greatest runs in college history when FSU finished top-five in 14 consecutive seasons. McGowan recorded double-digit tackles 20 times at FSU, including all but one game his senior year.

No. 6 -- Defensive End Peter Boulware (1993-1996)

One of the best pass-rushers in school history, Peter Boulware was a part of FSU’s famed 1993 recruiting class (which has another member upcoming on this list) that won one national championship, played for another and lost just five games in four seasons. Boulware had 34 career sacks as a ’Nole, but he truly dominated competition his senior season as a consensus All-American. Boulware racked up 19 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in that one season. Incredibly, he two or more sacks in a game seven times that year.

No. 5 -- Kicker Sebastian Janikowski (1997-1999)

There’s never been a kicker quite like Sebastian Janikowski in college football, before or since. At 250 pounds, he looked more like a linebacker than a special-teams standout. Janikowski was a two-time consensus All-American and is the only kicker to win the Lou Groza Award twice. Known for having a super-strong leg, he was such a talent that he was selected 17th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders (which was the first time that had happened in over 30 years).

No. 4 -- Defensive Coordinator Mickey Andrews (1984-2009)

Nobody personifies the spirit of college football on the defensive side of the ball more than Mickey Andrews. His playing career began as a running back and wideout under Paul "Bear" Bryant at Alabama in the early ‘60s, and he went on to become an assistant coach and small-school college head coach the next two decades. In 1984, Andrews joined Bobby Bowden’s staff at FSU, and the pair would embark on one of the greatest runs in history together. For the next quarter-century, Andrews directed some of the greatest defenses ever, coaching countless All-American and three FSU defenders already in the Hall of Fame. FSU won two national championships (while appearing in three more title games), 12 ACC titles, and went 19-7 in bowl games during his tenure. Very few assistant coaches in college history can claim longevity and success anywhere close to Andrews' resume.

No. 3 -- Quarterback Chris Weinke (1997-2000)

Like the top two on this list, Weinke is simply biding his time until he is eventually selected to the Hall as the 2000 Heisman Trophy winner and 1999 national champion. Weinke also won the 2000 Johnny Unitas Award and Sammy Baugh Trophy as the nation’s best quarterback. Weinke returned to college after playing minor-league baseball, and he used his experience to his advantage. He started 35 games under center for FSU and is the program’s all-time leader in passing yards (9,839) and touchdowns (79) by a wide margin. FSU reached the national title game in all three seasons Weinke was the starter, though he didn’t play in the game his sophomore year due to a neck injury. He returned the next season to lead FSU to its second national championship in 1999 over Michael Vick and Virginia Tech, throwing for 329 yards and four touchdowns in one of the greatest games in history. FSU went wire-to-wire that season as the nation’s No. 1 team every single week.

No 2. -- Wide Receiver Peter Warrick (1995-1999)

As part of an unstoppable duo with Weinke, Peter Warrick was one of the most electrifying wideouts in football history. After helping FSU to a national title game appearance as a redshirt freshman, Warrick burst onto the scene the next season with a 249-yard, three-touchdown performance at Clemson and earned All-ACC honors. Warrick was a consensus All-American the next two years on the way to back-to-back BCS championship game appearances, the first two in history. He saved his best for last, capping off FSU’s undefeated 1999 title season with 163 receiving yards, three total touchdowns and a memorable, game-clinching, highlight-reel catch against Virginia Tech. Warrick finished his incredible career with 3,517 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. He was the Heisman frontrunner in 1999 before being forced to sit out two games for receiving a discount on clothes (a notion that sounds preposterous in today’s college football landscape). He finished 1999 with 71 catches, 934 yards and eight touchdowns in only eight games, not counting his historic performance against the Hokies.

No. 1 -- Running Back Warrick Dunn (1993-1996)