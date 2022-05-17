While tampering and 'pay for play' are under fire, NIL is here to stay

If a poll had been conducted during last week's ACC spring meetings, there likely would have been unanimous agreement among coaches and administrators on the following four statements: A -- College athletes getting compensated for Name, Image and Likeness is a very positive development and not going away. B -- Many schools and boosters are using NIL as a disguise for "pay for play" in recruiting and retention of players. C -- Schools and boosters also are using NIL as a tool for tampering with players on other schools' rosters. D -- Stopping B and C from happening is going to be just about impossible. "I think tampering, right now, is one of the major issues in college football," Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson said. "There's really, right now, there doesn't appear to be any enforcement. So nobody's quite sure what the rules are. And it's like a road without a speed limit. Or if the speed limit's never enforced, people are gonna drive fast. "So right now, we don't know what the rules are. And if there are rules and they're broken, there doesn't appear to be any consequences for breaking them." *** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***

Former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison is expected to receive a seven-figure NIL deal when he decides on his next college program. (USAToday Sports Images)

Clawson knows from experience. As does Florida State football coach Mike Norvell. They were among the many coaches at the league meetings who confirmed players on their rosters have been tampered with since the end of last season. While tampering is not a new phenomenon -- FSU athletics director Michael Alford joked that Harvard and Yale were doing it to each other in the 1800s -- it does appear to be picking up steam in the NIL era. At least publicly. "It's not a new issue, but it's really come to light now with the NIL," Alford said. The most prominent alleged case, of course, is that of former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison. The Biletnikoff Award winner entered the transfer portal earlier this month, but only after reports circulated he was being offered seven-figure NIL deals to attend Southern Cal and other schools. Sparked in part by outrage over that saga, the NCAA issued a statement last week that it will not turn a blind eye to players being offered inducements in recruiting or as part of the transfer process. The association's enforcement staff is not planning to go back and investigate every rumor or report since NIL legislation was adopted last summer, but "egregious" cases will be pursued. The challenge is figuring out how to do that. Several ACC coaches said most cases of tampering are taking place through informal conversations between players. Clawson, whose Demon Deacons went 11-3 last season and boasted one of the nation's top offenses, offered a recent example. He said one of his players was contacted by a friend at another school, who outlined an offer that almost assuredly was put forth by a staffer or coach. "If he had interest in going there, that there was a scholarship available and a certain amount of Name, Image and Likeness money that would become available," Clawson said. "There was no direct contact from the staff, but it was from another player. ... A coach isn't allowed to direct a player to do that, but how do you ever prove that?" Another high-profile case last month centered around former Kansas State basketball star Nijel Pack, who confirmed he was transferring to Miami at almost the exact same moment prominent Hurricanes supporter John Ruiz announced one of his companies had signed Pack to an NIL deal worth more than $800,000 over two years.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4qKipCUkVBS0lORyBORVdTKioqIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTGlmZVdhbGxldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGlm ZVdhbGxldDwvYT4gaXMgcHJvdWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OaWplbFBhY2syND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ATmlqZWxQYWNrMjQ8L2E+IGhhcyBvZmZpY2lhbGx5IGNvbW1pdHRl ZCB0byBVTSBhcyBhIGJhc2tldGJhbGwgcGxheWVyLiAgVGhlIGJpZ2dlc3Qg TGlmZVdhbGxldCBkZWFsIHRvIGRhdGUsIHR3byB5ZWFycyAkODAwLDAwMC4w MCB0b3RhbCBhdCAkNDAwLDAwMC4wMCBwZXIgeWVhciBwbHVzIGEgY2FyLiAg Q29uZ3JhdHVsYXRpb25zISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vam9obm55cnVpejQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpvaG5ueXJ1 aXo0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FsZXg3cnVp ej9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWxleDdydWl6PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RkaWF6b243P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBkZGlhem9uNzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1N6 S0hhZzhxbkciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TektIYWc4cW5HPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEpvaG4gSC4gUnVpeiwgQXR0b3JuZXkgYXQgTGF3IChASm9obkhS dWl6KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvaG5IUnVpei9z dGF0dXMvMTUxNzk0NzcyMjA4NjY4NjcyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCAyMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK