With help of transfers, FSU football will boast seasoned defense in '20
With the addition of two graduate transfers this week -- cornerback Meiko Dotson and defensive end Deonte Williams -- the Florida State football team's 2020 defense suddenly goes from a mature unit to a very mature unit.
Depending on how the position battles shake out in preseason practice, there's a chance the Seminoles will have juniors or seniors at 10 of 11 starting positions and sprinkled throughout the two-deep depth chart.
Here's a look at what the Seminoles' defense could look like this fall, based on the addition of these transfers and where players lined up in the spring.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Florida State's defensive line already was expected to be a veteran group with the top three defensive tackles being senior Marvin Wilson, redshirt junior Cory Durden and junior Robert Cooper. Those three likely will take the lion's share of the DT reps in coordinator Adam Fuller's 4-3 defense, followed by sophomores Tru Thompson and Dennis Briggs, Louisville transfer and redshirt sophomore Jarrett Jackson, redshirt freshman Malcolm Ray and incoming freshman Manny Rogers.
DEFENSIVE END
The starting defensive ends are expected to be senior Janarius Robinson and redshirt junior Joshua Kaindoh, and Williams gives the Seminoles a fifth-year senior to add into a rotation that has plenty of young talent. FSU has a trio of redshirt freshman who have high potential -- Derrick McLendon, Quashon Fuller and Curtis Fann -- along with redshirt sophomore Jamarcus Chatman, early enrollee Josh Griffis and incoming freshman T.J. Davis.
