News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-12 10:04:42 -0500') }} football Edit

With help of transfers, FSU football will boast seasoned defense in '20

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

With the addition of two graduate transfers this week -- cornerback Meiko Dotson and defensive end Deonte Williams -- the Florida State football team's 2020 defense suddenly goes from a mature unit to a very mature unit.

Depending on how the position battles shake out in preseason practice, there's a chance the Seminoles will have juniors or seniors at 10 of 11 starting positions and sprinkled throughout the two-deep depth chart.

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

First-year FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller provides some spirited instruction this spring.
First-year FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller provides some spirited instruction this spring. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Here's a look at what the Seminoles' defense could look like this fall, based on the addition of these transfers and where players lined up in the spring.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Florida State's defensive line already was expected to be a veteran group with the top three defensive tackles being senior Marvin Wilson, redshirt junior Cory Durden and junior Robert Cooper. Those three likely will take the lion's share of the DT reps in coordinator Adam Fuller's 4-3 defense, followed by sophomores Tru Thompson and Dennis Briggs, Louisville transfer and redshirt sophomore Jarrett Jackson, redshirt freshman Malcolm Ray and incoming freshman Manny Rogers.

DEFENSIVE END

The starting defensive ends are expected to be senior Janarius Robinson and redshirt junior Joshua Kaindoh, and Williams gives the Seminoles a fifth-year senior to add into a rotation that has plenty of young talent. FSU has a trio of redshirt freshman who have high potential -- Derrick McLendon, Quashon Fuller and Curtis Fann -- along with redshirt sophomore Jamarcus Chatman, early enrollee Josh Griffis and incoming freshman T.J. Davis.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}