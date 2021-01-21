The full 2021 Florida State baseball schedule was finally released on Thursday afternoon, eight days before the Seminoles are set to have their first official practice of the spring season.

Because of COVID-19, conference athletic directors decided to shorten the ACC season from the typical 56-game slate to 50. Right now, Florida State has 49 games on the schedule.

The Seminoles will play a total of 13 non-conference games. North Florida will be the only non-ACC weekend series FSU will play in 2020. The annual Florida series will consist of just two games, one at home on March 16 and one in Gainesville on April 13 -- the annual game in Jacksonville has been canceled for this season.

The remaining eight non-conference games will all be midweek affairs, and will all be played at Dick Howser Stadium.

As for the conference slate, Florida State will play 12 weekend series, starting on Feb. 26 when the Seminoles welcome in Pitt. The Panthers are coached by former FSU pitcher and pitching coach Mike Bell.

The home schedule ends with a showdown with Clemson from May 14 to May 16.

While the ACC is playing just 50 games this season (or 49 in Florida State's case, at least for now), the other Power 5 conferences didn't deviate from their normal schedules at all. The SEC, Big 12 and others have all announced they plan to play a full 56-game season in 2021.

