Darren Lawrence signed his National Letter of Intent with Florida State on Wednesday.

The three-star receiver is considered the No. 100 player in Florida by Rivals.

Lawrence committed to FSU in April, picking the Seminoles over offers from Florida, Miami, UCF, Ole Miss and Michigan State. He had been committed to Florida but backed off that decision in January.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Lawrence joins a trio of receiver signees, including five-star Hykeem Williams and Vandrevius Jacobs.