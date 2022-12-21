WR Darren Lawrence signs with FSU
Darren Lawrence signed his National Letter of Intent with Florida State on Wednesday.
The three-star receiver is considered the No. 100 player in Florida by Rivals.
Lawrence committed to FSU in April, picking the Seminoles over offers from Florida, Miami, UCF, Ole Miss and Michigan State. He had been committed to Florida but backed off that decision in January.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Lawrence joins a trio of receiver signees, including five-star Hykeem Williams and Vandrevius Jacobs.
Charles Fishbein on Lawrence: If wide receiver coach Ron Dugans could find a receiver that looks like him it would be Lawrence. He is a big, possession receiver. Lawrence gives you a guy who can go across the middle of the field and make the tough catch. He should also help out on third down and help out in the redzone.
Please click on the link below to access Lawrence's HUDL highlights:
