Alston is from Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore High. The Osceola spoke with the talented pass catcher after his visit on Tuesday.

In February three-star 2026 wide receiver Kenyon Alston was offered by Florida State. Earlier this week Alston was on FSU's campus for an unofficial visit, where he watched the Seminoles practice.

"I had a really good time yesterday," said Alston. "It was cool catching up with the coaches and seeing the guys work. I talked to Coach YAC (RB Coach David Johnson), Coach Rat (Assistant Director of HS Relations Keiwan Ratliff) and Coach (Ron) Dugans."

And what were the rising junior's takeaways from his visit?

"My takeaway from the meeting is the work they expect their players to put in," continued Alston. "You can't be a sometime player and be successful at FSU. You have to compete in the classroom and on the field. I was offered back in February, so I am looking forward to building a relationship with the coaches and for them to continue to see my growth and development."



Alston, who is ranked by Rivals as the 40th-best wide receiver in the 2026 class, has an offer list that also includes Iowa State, Penn State, Syracuse, Syracuse and West Virginia. He is also receiving interest from Miami and Duke, both of whom he plans to visit in April.