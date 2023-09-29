“I’ve been waiting for this season, I’m getting a little jittery,” Latson joked. “We’re building chemistry and meshing together. I’m continuing to work on being a better leader for my team.”

Ta’Niya Latson is healthier and ready to lead the charge in her sophomore season. Latson returns as the National Freshman of the Year, becoming the first ACC freshman ever to lead the league in scoring at over 21 points per game. Latson looked lively and as athletic as ever following missing the final few games of the year with some discomfort in her knee.

After reaching the NCAA Tournament for the 10th consecutive year, Wyckoff will return some star players and added a few experienced pieces through the portal to bolster a team that faded down the stretch due to key injuries.

“We’re bigger and we have some more experience to help the young one’s that had to do so much last year. We will be a better rebounding team and we’re looking to take a step forward.”

“We’ve got a group of players, they’re very talented we will look different than we did last season,” head coach Brooke Wyckoff said prior to the team’s first practice.

Florida State hit the hardwood this week for its first official practices of the 2023-24 season. The Seminoles finished 23-11 last season and are primed for another strong year.

The player ready to take another leap is Makayla Timpson after she was named the ACC’s Most Improved Player and notched 13 double-doubles. Timpson’s blend of size and athleticism jumps off the charts and she’s worked hard to refine her game.

Sara Bejedi returns as one of the top defensive players in the conference and will be the vocal force for the Seminoles this season. She spent the summer playing with her native country of Finland in international competition. O’Mariah Gordon is primed to build off her first couple seasons, including a spot on the All-ACC Freshman Team in 2021.

“Things are going good (in practice), we’re bringing great energy on the court and playing well with each other,” Timpson said.

Wyckoff turned to the portal to add UC Santa Barbara transfer Alexis Tucker. Word around the program is she played well in the team’s foreign tour to Croatia and Greece in August. Tucker was an All-Big West First Team selection last year and had seven 20-point games. Her composure on the ball and her calm experience is needed for this group. Tucker and Bejedi should complement each other well when on the court together.

Sakyia White is also a name to watch. A junior-college transfer from Jones College, White averaged 18.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and shot 54.9 percent in the 2022-23 year. She was named the consensus No. 1 junior college player in 2022-23 and many are comparing her to a combo of former FSU standouts Ivey Slaughter and Shakayla Thomas. Her ability on the glass should make an immediate impact for FSU.

“You can coach rebounding, but sometimes you just need natural rebounders,” Wyckoff said. “That’s a category we felt we needed to prove and we felt we got four new players that are proven rebounders.”

Another name out of the portal is Amaya Bonner, who transferred from Cal. The Seminoles are optimistic she will add quality depth to the backcourt and be able to give effective minutes during the midst of a long season.

A few freshmen to keep an eye on: Avery Treadwell, Lucia Navarro and Carla Viegas. Treadwell hails from Knoxville, Tenn., and has unique ability around the rim, she was praised for her intensity and high IQ in high school. Viegas is intriguing due to her deadly three-point shot that she has impressed with on the international stage. She looked lethal in live scrimmages, as well. Navarro’s versatility at all three levels on the court is something that could get her early minutes in Tallahassee.

FSU will continue to work towards Opening Night and has two exhibitions at the Tucker Center. The Seminoles host Flagler on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. and Clayton State on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. FSU will open the season hosting Charleston Southern on Monday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.