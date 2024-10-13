Youth movement showing early returns with FSU's 2023, 2024 classes

The current state of Florida State's roster has left many completely bewildered. Following a 13-1 season, the whiplash from a 1-5 start has left many fans rethinking everything about the development and acquisition of the roster. Over the last few weeks, the Osceola has taken a stab at identifying how this rapid decline could have happened. We have looked at how the use of the portal has affected the program, both positively and negatively. But the portal is only one half of the equation. What of Florida State's high school recruiting? In part one, the Osceola's Bob Ferrante took a look at Florida State's 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes and how the results from those classes have shaped the current roster. In part two today, we will be looking at the early returns of Florida State's 2023 recruiting class and the future that presents itself in the recently signed 2024 class.

An uptick in consistent quality

The Seminoles took 18 players in their No. 26 ranked 2023 class. The class had an average star ranking of 3.57, which was good enough for 14th in the country. Compare that to the 3.47 (16th, 2022) and 3.24 (21st, 2021) average star ranking of the previous two classes, and the 2023 class continued an upward trajectory. Florida State had begun to attract more elite talent with a 10-win season and that upward trend has continued. The 2024 class saw another modest jump with an average star ranking of 3.61 (15th) and despite the scrambling of the unsigned (and low in numbers) 2025 class, Florida State is third with an average star ranking of 4.0. While the rankings may not reflect it, the quality of player that Florida State signed in 2023 and 2024 were large improvements over the classes that they were signing in years prior. Florida State had been able to find talent in its 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes but you've had to comb through the misses and unfinished projects. At the very least, the talent of the 2023 high school class is proving itself early and it seems to be more evenly spread across the board.

Wealth at some positions, poverty at others

While Florida State has been able to sign better players recently, the program has only seemed to be able to land a wealth of players in a few positions while some other position groups have struggled. Florida State has been successful at running back and even more successful at defensive back. 2024 signee Kam Davis has already earned snaps as a true freshman, though he is built like a junior. Micahi Danzy is pressing for more playing time in the coming weeks, though as a summer enrollee, he is admittedly a step behind. Sam Singleton is a class of 2023 signee that we have yet to see much of on Saturdays — but from what we have in practices he has the skillset to factor in once Toafili graduates. At defensive back, 2023 signees Edwin Joseph and Quindarrius Jones have been bright spots at corner. Jospeh has one of Florida State's two interceptions this season. While in a bit of a sophomore slump, Conrad Hussey showed that he can be very productive in his freshman season. KJ Kirkland has been getting valuable reps in his second year after missing time last season and filled in commendably during Shyheim Brown's one game absence. Behind them, the 2024 defensive back class was considered to be one of the best in the country on signing day. Most consistently, Ricky Knight III has been a turnover machine in his practice reps.

Edwin Joseph (33) and Shyheim Brown (1) react to a huge hit by Joseph in Ireland.

On the other side of the equation, Florida State has continued to flounder at other positions. The easy choices are linebacker and defensive end. The Seminoles lost their most highly rated defensive end prospect in back to back cycles on signing day, watching Keldric Faulk flip to Auburn and Armondo Blount to Miami. Faulk has five sacks and 27 tackles in his second year on The Plains. 2023 signees Jaden Jones and Lamont Green Jr. have not factored in yet at Florida State, both due to injury. Green Jr. may yet have an opportunity to contribute with graduating upperclassmen. Jones' chances to contribute have been heavily delayed by injury and with the use of the portal to fill needs at defensive end in recent years, a climb up the depth chart when healthy may prove challenging. Additionally, it's far too early to judge 2024 signee DD Holmes as he is likely destined for a redshirt. Florida State's second defensive end signee in 2024, Amaree Williams, has been playing exclusively tight end since arriving on campus. The Benjamin School (Fla.) athlete played both positions in high school and while a plan may have been in place to have Williams play tight end early and then transition to the defensive side of the ball, early success as a pass catcher may have flipped that plan on it's head. Tight end is another position that has relied heavily on transfer portal additions and standout walk-ons. It would not be surprising to see FSU ride the wave instead of the fence in terms of Williams' position. As bad as things have been at the linebacker position, 2023 signee Blake Nichelson has flashed in his second year and looks to be the linebacker of the present and future. The Seminoles may have also completely lucked out with the addition of Justin Cryer, who joined the Seminoles as a transfer after Pat Fitzgerald was fired at Northwestern during the summer of 2023. Cryer contributed on special teams his freshman season and has come on in his sophomore year as a passionate, energetic player. 2023 signee Dylan Brown-Turner has already transferred out of Tallahassee, whereas DeMarco Ward has not earned too much playing time this season but has graded well by PFF when he has. It will be interesting to see if he does play more with the loss of DJ Lundy for the season. There are many young options at linebacker but only Nichelson was particularly coveted out of hight school.

Promising young offensive talent