10 Florida State football standouts through six preseason practices

Six Florida State football preseason practices are in the books. The Seminoles are holding their second off day of preseason camp Wednesday after practicing three straight days and practicing in full pads for the first time Tuesday morning. Over that span, there's been plenty to observe about this year's FSU squad. However, it bears mentioning that this is a small fraction of the preseason as a whole. It's less than a quarter of the 25 total practices the Seminoles will have before their season-opening game vs. Duquesne on Aug. 27. Considering there's been just one practice in full pads, this should be taken with an appropriately-sized grain of salt. But here's 10 players who have stood out to The Osceola staff through the first six practices.

Running back Trey Benson

Even though his reps were being slightly limited in the spring, Benson immediately caught the eyes of everyone who watched him in practice for his innate playmaking ability. He showed that on the bigger stage in FSU’s spring game and has been doing it again so far this preseason with no visible limitations from his 2020 knee injury. Addressing the media early in preseason camp, Benson spoke into existence that he hopes to be a 1,000-yard rusher this season, something FSU has had just once in the past four seasons. The impressive combination of speed, strength and agility he’s displayed make it a somewhat realistic possibility and it would be a major shot in the arm for FSU’s offense if he gets even close to that milestone. More on Benson's strong start to preseason camp

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson

As we saw in the spring, there’s some inconsistency in Wilson’s game. For every moment where he made a remarkable catch, there was one where he dropped a pass he definitely should have caught. He’s on this list, though, because there have been far more ups than downs through six preseason practices. Moving well at 6-foot-7, there’s no other receiver on FSU’s roster like him. He’s had quite a few impressive catches where he used his frame and long arms nicely to make a play through contact. He’s also had far less drops. FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans did say that he thinks Wilson’s play fell off a bit in the spring when he was fatigued so it’s worth monitoring if he keeps playing at a high level as the grind of preseason camp continues.

Tight end Markeston Douglas

He looks to be in the best shape he has been since arriving at FSU. This team needs an above average blocker that can line up as a unit tight end or as an H-back and lead the way for some very capable backs in the run game. He could develop into that guy. Douglas has also shown good hands in the passing game through the first six practices of fall camp. Honorable mention to true freshman tight end Brian Courtney, who is quickly adapting to a new position he’s never played before. He’s been good for at least one "wow" catch a practice this preseason and early returns are that he could be a hidden gem in FSU’s 2022 class.

Offensive lineman Bless Harris

It was unclear how this was going to work out after watching his Lamar tape. It is still very early in camp and he hasn't had to play against top-tier competition week in and week out at the major college level, but he has been impressive through the first six days of camp. This after he also exceeded expectations in the spring. Watching him has been a subtle reminder that outside of quarterback there is no other position more difficult to get acclimated to from high school to college than the offensive line.



Offensive lineman Bryson Estes

He is still very young, just a redshirt freshman, but he is one of the strongest players on the team, according to Norvell. Estes was one of the players that stood out over the first three days of practice, but he was even more impressive when the pads went on Tuesday with impressive reps in both board drills and in one-on-one pass protection. His continued development will help add quality to depth to the FSU offensive line. As we all know, that is not a luxury the Seminoles have had over the last several seasons dating back to the Willie Taggart era.

Defensive end Byron Turner Jr.

While there were a few players pushing for starting spots at defensive end entering preseason camp, the Seminoles definitely need more depth pieces on the edge. That’s why Turner’s development entering his second season is particularly encouraging. He suffered what wound up being a season-ending injury early in last year’s fall camp, but has been one of the most impressive defensive ends entering his second season. Turner’s pass-rush success in particular has shown he appears to be ready for some kind of role as a redshirt freshman this season.



Defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson

Although Jackson didn’t make an instant impact in 2020 as some thought he might, he had a breakout 2021 season. This preseason has shown he may be ready to build upon that and take another sizable step in his development. He is another player that looks to be in the best shape of his college career. If he plays up to his size and considerable potential, the sky is the limit for him. If he continues to come on, FSU could have three dominant interior defensive linemen.



Linebacker Tatum Bethune

Of all FSU’s 2022 transfer additions, Bethune continues to show he may be the most immediately impactful. He continues to be a major playmaker at linebacker who should shore up FSU’s linebacker depth. As he was in the spring, he’s been an instinctual run-stopper and solid in coverage this preseason. Despite undergoing offseason groin surgery, that hasn’t seemed to hinder him whatsoever through six practices this fall.

Cornerback Kevin Knowles II

Knowles is someone who has just gotten better and better after being inserted into the starting lineup last year as a true freshman. He is one player who seemingly catches your eye by making plays in practice every day. Knowles is very competitive and, of course, very talented. Secondary coach Marcus Woodson has also identified him as a leader of that position group as a sophomore. He has the potential to develop into one of the best defensive backs in the ACC.

Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas