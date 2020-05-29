One month ago, Warchant released a batch of 18 key prospects for Florida State's class of 2021, and now that more offers have gone out, it's time to take a closer look at 20 more. We're breaking down where things stand with each player's recruitment and also analyzing the Seminoles' chances -- what they need to do to seal the deal. On Wednesday, we posted the first 10 prospects in this group. Here is the second group of 10. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Four-star DT Ty Malone is a major target to watch for the 'Noles in 2021. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny on OL George Jackson This is an interesting recruitment considering that Jackson grew up a fan of the Seminoles but didn't seem too keen on the previous coaching staff. That left the door open for Florida, and the Gators pounced on that situation. However, shortly after the new staff was introduced, Jackson renewed his interest in FSU and took a visit shortly before everything was shut down this spring. His family came on the visit, and he made it clear that his recruitment wasn't over yet. This doesn't mean he's an immediate flip candidate. But OL coach Alex Atkins and head coach Mike Norvell have made a strong impression, and there's now certainly legit interest. Auburn and Georgia Tech are other schools making a push for the talented lineman. This one could get very interesting.



FSU's chances of landing OL George Jackson Jackson surprised a lot of people when he showed up a day after FSU's Junior Day. He's certainly giving the 'Noles another look to see if the feeling is different with this staff. There's still some ground to make up here, but if he continues to like what he's seeing from the new-look Seminoles, Norvell and company definitely have a chance to reel him in.

The Skinny on OL Bryson Estes There's a lot to like about Estes, and FSU did a tremendous job when he visited this spring of making him feel like a priority even without an offer. That offer eventually came in May, and it made a big impression. Estes is being pursued by a number of quality programs, including Penn State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Missouri, and he has said he wants to make a decision before the start of his senior season. While some have made the connection that FSU offered Estes after Florida started pushing hard for FSU center commit Jake Slaughter, I don't think it's that much of a connection. Estes can play a number of positions along the offensive line, so the 'Noles would be happy to land both of them.