While most of the focus at Florida State's Saturday Night Live camp centered around the highly rated prospects in the class of 2019, there were some elite underclassmen in attendance as well.

The headliner of that group was five-star prospect Sav'ell Smalls, a defensive end out of Seattle. It was Smalls' visit to Florida State, and the Seminoles certainly left a lasting impression.

Smalls didn't participate in the SNL event, but he was able to enjoy two days at FSU and get a feel for the program and the campus.

"This is my first event. I've been very impressed," Smalls said. "I really dig the vibe. It feels like a family and like I was back home. Felt very welcome. I first met Coach [Willie] Taggart when he was at Oregon. He's always been one of my favorite coaches. He has that swag. You don't find too many coaches that wear the same Jordans (sneakers) I do."

Another factor in Smalls' interest is the fact that incoming freshman wide receiver Treshaun Harrison is already at FSU. The two are very close and former teammates at Garfield High School.

"It was a plus having Treshaun here because we are close," the elite pass-rusher said. "That made the visit even better. He got a little 'swole' (bigger), and it was great being around him. He's always telling me how it's been the first few weeks. I've known Treshaun for years. He's like my big brother."

Smalls, who currently is rated the No. 4 prospect in the class of 2020, said FSU is definitely going to be a school that factors heavily into his recruitment. He added that he believes the Seminoles will soon compete with the likes of Alabama and Georgia for national championships every year.