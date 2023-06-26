Class of 2024 defensive end prospect DD Holmes was one of the 14 recruits on Florida State's campus this weekend taking an official visit. It was the fourth official visit Holmes has taken in June and he doesn't anticipate visiting any other schools after his trip to Tallahassee. Holmes now plans to sit back and take stock of his options and says he doesn't plan to make a hasty decision. "I had a great time," began Holmes when asked about his official visit. "Just spending time with the coaches and current players, recruits and a couple of commits, it was a great time meeting them and spending 48 hours with them."

One of those current players Holmes got to spend time with was star defensive end Jared Verse. "The first night I had Jared Verse and then second night I had Jaden (Jones)," answered Holmes when asked who his player host were. "It was great to see him (Verse) out of football mode. He is a great person, very charismatic, it was a good time.....I got a lot of insight from him." Holmes said one of his favorite things about the trip were organized activities like bowling, where he was able to hang out with current players and recruits.

Of course, he also got to spend time with FSU coach Mike Norvell and defensive ends coach John Papuchis. "They were just showing me how much of a priority I am for them," said Holmes of the message he received from both coaches. "Every year they have produced great defensive ends, so I feel like the system they have works very well." "He just brings non-stop energy and I love that," continued Holmes when asked more specifically about Norvell.