"I wanted to get hands on and see how it is down here," Ragins said. "I wanted to see what the atmosphere was like."

The 2024 WR out of Jones County (Ga.) had been in contact with FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and Coach Mike Norvell every other week until this weekend where he got a chance to bond with them in person.

After not being on Florida State's campus in over a year, 2024 WR prospect Zion Ragins ended his official visit to FSU on Sunday. The four-star wide receiver took an unofficial visit to FSU in March 2022 and decided that Florida State would be one of three schools that he would take an official visit to despite the hiatus.

Being a two-sport athlete, competing in football and track, the ability to compete in both sports at the collegiate level will factor into his commitment. Ragins is a two-time Georgia 5A state champion in the 100-meter dash and had a conversation with FSU track head coach Bob Braman during his visit.

"I talked to the track coach yesterday (Saturday) about it," Ragins said. "He said I would fit in really well with the track program."

Ragins could also fit in really well with Norvell's offense. At 5-foot-9 and only 150 pounds, Ragins is the ideal slot receiver for Norvell.

"The plays that we run at our high school are similar to what Florida State runs," Ragins said. "They'll be able to us me in a lot of ways. They said they wanted someone up here like me."

The vision that FSU has for Ragins is so clear that they paired him up with redshirt junior WR Ja'Khi Douglas as his player host for this weekend. Not only is Douglas also 5-9 but he also ran the 100-meter dash in high school.

"He (Douglas) gave me a good perspective," Ragins said. "He said it's a great atmosphere and he likes it a lot."

Ragins is looking to commit by the end up September and it will likely come down to the three schools he took official visits to this month: Georgia, Oklahoma, and Florida State. The relationships with the coaching staff and the opportunity to contribute will be the deciding factors in his recruitment.