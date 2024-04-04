Four-star offensive guard prospect Peyton Joseph was back at Florida State to watch his second practice in three days. The rising senior is committed to Florida, but Joseph plans to be on FSU's campus several times over the next few months. Joesph told the Osceola after practice that he will be in Tallahassee on Saturday to watch the Seminoles' second scrimmage of the 2024 spring practice period. And he is also planning to schedule an official visit with the Seminoles in June.

"I just wanted to come back and just come back and get the feeling again of Florida State," Joesph said of his three-day visit. "Just being around the Noles and my cousin (transfer offensive guard TJ Ferguson) since he transferred. So that's the only reason why I came back." And what has Ferguson's message to Joseph after four months in Mike Norvell's program? "He's been telling me it's home," began Joesph. "He has been trying to get me to flip. You know we talk each and every day, just about everything. He says the feeling to him is a feeling like home. He is getting everything he deserved and everything he feels he needed. We talk every day about it."

