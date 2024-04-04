2025 OL target, Florida commit Peyton Joseph talks multi-day visit to FSU
Four-star offensive guard prospect Peyton Joseph was back at Florida State to watch his second practice in three days.
The rising senior is committed to Florida, but Joseph plans to be on FSU's campus several times over the next few months.
Joesph told the Osceola after practice that he will be in Tallahassee on Saturday to watch the Seminoles' second scrimmage of the 2024 spring practice period. And he is also planning to schedule an official visit with the Seminoles in June.
"I just wanted to come back and just come back and get the feeling again of Florida State," Joesph said of his three-day visit. "Just being around the Noles and my cousin (transfer offensive guard TJ Ferguson) since he transferred. So that's the only reason why I came back."
And what has Ferguson's message to Joseph after four months in Mike Norvell's program?
"He's been telling me it's home," began Joesph. "He has been trying to get me to flip. You know we talk each and every day, just about everything. He says the feeling to him is a feeling like home. He is getting everything he deserved and everything he feels he needed. We talk every day about it."
And what has been the message he has gotten from head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins?
"They've just been keeping it real," said Joesph. "Just keeping it plain and simple, just talking to me each and every day about how the Noles work each and every day. And it's just been plain and simple ... That's why I keep coming back. So, I'll be back Saturday, too."
Joesph also said that he is certain he will take an official visit to FSU in June but hasn't locked in the date. He plans to announce which schools he will take official visits to in the near future and that he is still weighing all his options.
He also expanded on his relationship with Norvell.
"Coach Norvell, it's like pops and son," said Joseph. "He treats me just like I am one of his sons. Just like Coach Atkins."
