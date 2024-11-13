Advertisement
Published Nov 13, 2024
FSU DT commit Kevin Wynn has been invited to play in the All-American Bowl
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
FSU 2025 defensive tackle commit Kevin Wynn continues to add honors to his already impressive high school career. On Tuesday, Wynn learned he has been invited to play in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl.

He and 10 other senior standouts who made the team will be presented their jerseys for the game virtually at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The jersey presentation can be watched on NBC Sports' various social media platforms including Facebook, "X" / Twitter and Instagram.

The game will be played on January 11, 2025, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Wynn is only one of 100 players in the country that has been selected to receive the Navy All-American Bowl jersey.

