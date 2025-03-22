Advertisement
Published Mar 22, 2025
2026 TE prospect Julius Miles set official visit date with FSU
Patrick Burnham  •  TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
Florida State offered 2026 tight end prospect Julius Miles while the Freeport (Fla.) High product was on an unofficial visit with the Seminoles. On Friday, the three-star prospect announced his will be taking an official visit to Florida State on the weekend of June 20.

The Seminoles also learned more about who they will be competing with for Miles' signature on national signing day later this year. Miles also announced that he will take official visits to Colorado, Syracuse, Louisville and Vanderbilt prior to his FSU visit.

Miles is one of three tight end prospects who have now set official visits with FSU for this summer. Both Heze Kent and Evan Jacobson have also scheduled official visit with the Seminoles in June.

