 FSU Football makes big impression on 4-star receiver/tight end recruit Jaleel Skinner
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-01 07:35:10 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star TE/WR Jaleel Skinner calls FSU visit a 'dream' come true

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

He had only been on Florida State's campus for a couple of hours -- in the middle of the night -- but Jaleel Skinner's first visit to Florida State was already a memorable one.

The four-star wide receiver/tight end prospect from South Carolina explained early Tuesday morning that he grew up a huge Seminole fan and that he was thrilled just to be able to walk on the grass inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

Judging by the reception he got from Florida State's coaches and even other prospects during the Seminoles' "Midnight Madness" event, Skinner wasn't the only one who was excited.

Four-star WR Jaleel Skinner was one of the top attractions at FSU's 'Midnight Madness' event.
Four-star WR Jaleel Skinner was one of the top attractions at FSU's 'Midnight Madness' event. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"I've been dreaming about today for a very long time -- ever since I was 7 years old -- to visit FSU," the four-star recruit said. "That's been a dream of mine. I got to get on the field. It was so special being on that field. Loved it all. I'm going to see a lot more in the morning."

One of the initial highlights of the visit, Skinner said, was getting to finally meet head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and others on the staff in person.

"Oh man, I loved it," Skinner said. "Coach Dillingham, Coach Norvell ... all the coaches had great energy. I love being around Coach Norvell. He has a great feel for what he's looking for in skill guys and playmakers, and I love being around him. If a coach is going to bring that type of energy, that's where I want to be. So my comfort was so high, and I know it's going to be even better when I see everything tomorrow (Tuesday) in getting a more in-depth look at FSU. I can't wait."

{{ article.author_name }}