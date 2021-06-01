4-star TE/WR Jaleel Skinner calls FSU visit a 'dream' come true

"I've been dreaming about today for a very long time -- ever since I was 7 years old -- to visit FSU," the four-star recruit said. "That's been a dream of mine. I got to get on the field. It was so special being on that field. Loved it all. I'm going to see a lot more in the morning."

One of the initial highlights of the visit, Skinner said, was getting to finally meet head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and others on the staff in person.

"Oh man, I loved it," Skinner said. "Coach Dillingham, Coach Norvell ... all the coaches had great energy. I love being around Coach Norvell. He has a great feel for what he's looking for in skill guys and playmakers, and I love being around him. If a coach is going to bring that type of energy, that's where I want to be. So my comfort was so high, and I know it's going to be even better when I see everything tomorrow (Tuesday) in getting a more in-depth look at FSU. I can't wait."