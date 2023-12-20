When four-star wide receiver Elijah Moore committed to Florida State back on July 4, he was not a Rivals 250 prospect. When he signed with the Seminoles on Wednesday, he did so as a top-100 prospect in Rivals 2024 recruiting rankings. The coveted wideout out of Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel High never wavered after choosing the Seminoles over Ohio State back in July and now will have his chance to make an impact in Tallahassee.

Moore was moved up to the No. 98 overall recruit, No. 2 player from Maryland and No. 22 wide receiver in the 2024 class in Rivals’ latest class update on Dec. 14. This after he was unranked before moving to No. 215 overall in the mid-July update mere months ago. Moore now ranks as FSU’s highest-rated wide receiver commit in the Rivals rankings entering the early signing period. He’s joined by three other four-star wideouts in Lawayne McCoy, Camden Frier and BJ Gibson in what has become quite a loaded wide receiver signing class. Moore is expected to enroll early at FSU in January after signing this month.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Moore: "Moore gives you some size on the outside. He has the ability to go up and get the football. With big receivers you want to see them highpoint the football. That is what Moore is good at. He runs very good routes. He does struggle to get separation on the deep throws. We feel that Moore could end up a good possession receiver in college. He will help you out on third down and inside the red-zone."