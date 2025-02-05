Alford on FSU hoops search: 'It's about finding the right fit for us'

Michael Alford has had to make quite a few important hires in his just over three years as Florida State's director of athletics.

He hired women's basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff, soccer coach Brian Pensky and baseball coach Link Jarrett in his first seven or so months on the job.

Now, Alford is tasked with probably his biggest hire to date: finding the next FSU men's basketball head coach after the school announced Monday that Leonard Hamilton is stepping down at the end of this season after 23 years leading the Seminoles.

"The respect I have for him and the relationship we've built since I've been here has just been amazing..." Alford told reporters Tuesday night when asked about Hamilton's impact. "What he's meant to this university and what he's meant to this program, but more importantly what he's meant to the countless number of student-athletes that have come through here is just truly remarkable."

The timing of the announcement works in FSU's favor on a few fronts. For one, it clears the air about Hamilton's future. While it was known he was in the last year of his contract, it wasn't clear yet if he would be returning with no announcement made one way or the other.

But probably even more important than that, it gives FSU some time to run a proper search. The basketball transfer portal window opens on March 24. That's just over two weeks from the end of the regular season and just over one week from the end of conference tournament week.

The portal window beginning the day after the second round of the NCAA Tournament concludes is a major disadvantage for teams that will still be playing. However, it seems at this point that FSU will need to win the ACC Tournament in order to make March Madness.

That means the new coach should be able to hit the ground running when it comes to revamping the roster. The Hamilton news breaking when it did allows Alford and the search committee over a month to thoroughly carry out this search before the season ends and portal season kicks off in high gear.

"We're going to look forward. We're going to move the program forward, try to do it as quickly as we can. No promises, but we're just looking to move the program forward..." Alford said. "You look at things timeline-wise, you look at when the portal comes over at the conclusion of the season and the portal really comes open during the (NCAA) tournament in basketball. Looking at that, we have an obligation to these young men to know what the future is going to be holding for the program and the university so that did play a key role (in the timing)."

When it comes to the candidate pool, Alford says there's always been a great deal of interest in the job and he credits much of that to Hamilton and the work he did. FSU made the NCAA Tournament just one time in the nine seasons before Hamilton took over at FSU. It made it nine times (10 if you count the canceled 2020 tournament) in his 23 seasons.