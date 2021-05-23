Another Super weekend for FSU Softball: Seminoles advance with 2-0 win

It's just what the Florida State softball team does.

The Seminoles didn't earn a Top 8 national seed and they saw their ACC Championship streak come to an end last week. No matter. They're still advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for an eighth straight season.

Florida State went 3-0 in this weekend’s Tallahassee Regional, culminating with a 2-0 win over UCF in the championship game on Sunday afternoon at JoAnne Graf Field.

"Wow," FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said of making an eighth consecutive Super Regional. "That's good stuff. Again, I'm kind of one of those people that put my head down and want to be pitch by pitch and just kind of see where we end up. So, I don't even really think about that stuff. ...



"Obviously, our goal when we get here in September is to be in Oklahoma City and to be in the Championship Series. But there are so many pieces to getting there."

They got one of those on Sunday.

