Another Super weekend for FSU Softball: Seminoles advance with 2-0 win
It's just what the Florida State softball team does.
The Seminoles didn't earn a Top 8 national seed and they saw their ACC Championship streak come to an end last week. No matter. They're still advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for an eighth straight season.
Florida State went 3-0 in this weekend’s Tallahassee Regional, culminating with a 2-0 win over UCF in the championship game on Sunday afternoon at JoAnne Graf Field.
"Wow," FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said of making an eighth consecutive Super Regional. "That's good stuff. Again, I'm kind of one of those people that put my head down and want to be pitch by pitch and just kind of see where we end up. So, I don't even really think about that stuff. ...
"Obviously, our goal when we get here in September is to be in Oklahoma City and to be in the Championship Series. But there are so many pieces to getting there."
They got one of those on Sunday.
Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
With a spot in the Supers on the line, Kathryn Sandercock had one of the best outings of her career, hurling a complete-game one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
The only hit allowed was with two outs in the sixth inning.
"You work all season preparing for this moment," Alameda said. "The game of softball doesn't change, but your mindset can be different. And you work on your mental game all season.
"She was ready. She was nervous in the beginning, and then she took it under control. It was really cool for her to stay present pitch by pitch."
Florida State only scored in one inning, but that's all Sandercock needed. Elizabeth Mason and Cassidy Davis ripped back-to-back doubles to open the fifth inning, Devyn Flaherty followed with an RBI single and Dani Morgan brought in the final run on a fielder's choice groundout to second base.
For the weekend, FSU scored nine runs and allowed two. The Seminoles didn't bludgeon the ball by any means, put they did what they've been doing for much of the season — they won with pitching and defense.
Florida State (42-10-1) committed just one error all weekend. And had an ERA of less than 1.00.
"My defense, as always, was so incredible," Sandercock said. "We just had a really great day today. ... It was just a really great team win. I'm really excited."
The Seminoles will play at LSU next weekend for the right to advance to the College World Series in Oklahoma City. The Tigers defeated Louisiana on Sunday, 8-5.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State sports fans in the Tribal Council