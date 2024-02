Riley, who is 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, entered the portal in mid-January.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell might not be done using the NCAA transfer portal to continue to build his roster for the 2024 season. Auburn linebacker Cam Riley will be on the FSU campus for a visit this weekend to check out the Seminoles football program.

This past season, Riley played in 13 games and made 32 stops including 3.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks. Riley has played in 46 career games for the Tigers, where he totaled 120 tackles and 8 TFLs over four seasons.

He signed with Auburn as part of their 2020 recruiting class, where he was ranked as the 27th-best outside linebacker prospect in the country by Rivals. Riley played his high school football at Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest High.

Riley has one year of eligibility remaining when factor out that the 2020 season didn't count against him.