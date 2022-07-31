Back to QB board: Three 2023 options for FSU

Florida State’s search for a 2023 quarterback commitment continues. Chris Parson was committed for nearly a calendar year before de-committing this summer, and Brock Glenn on Saturday picked Ohio State. FSU is recruiting Kasen Weisman (South Paulding HS), 3-Star, 1,207th nationally, 62nd QB Overall, 113th rated prospect overall at Georgia. They are also bringing in Jacob Jones (West Jessamine, Ky.) 1,470th nationally, 89th quarterback, 13th rated player in Kentucky and Ryan Browne from (Milford Academy). Browne won the state championship at Venice High last season. The Osceola will break down the quarterback situation and what FSU fans have to look forward to over the coming months. Kasen Weisman (Douglasville, Ga., South Paulding) 6-2, 180: Turn on Weisman’s film and he shows the ability to beat a defense with his legs. He is going to be very effective in an offense that likes to run a ton of RPO. One thing he does well is throw on the run. He can make passes throwing to either his left or right. He will sit in the pocket and find an open receiver. Kasen has plenty of time to throw and we are interested to see how well he does at the next level when it is not the same. He has a good arm. He can push the ball down the field. We like that he can change his arm angle and get the ball off. This is a kid that with a good senior season his stock ends up on the rise. Watch Weisman’s highlights here. (Player comparison: McKenzie Milton pre-injury)

Ryan Browne (Milford Academy, N.Y.) 6-5, 207: Brown led Venice High to the 8A State Championship last season. He is a big, physical quarterback. Browne has a pretty good arm. He does need some work on his mechanics. When he gets pressured Browne will drop his arm and then have to bring it back up to release the ball. He won’t have the luxury in college to do the same. He has a strong enough arm to make most of the throws asked of him. He can run but beating you with his legs is not a strength of his game. He does hold onto the ball too long and that could get him in trouble at the next level. Watch Browne’s highlights here. (Player comparison: Paxton Lynch)



Jacob Jones (West Jessamine, Ky.) 6-1, 180: Slow release. Really would like to see him get rid of the football quicker. He needs to get back quicker and let the ball go. He almost waits for the receiver to get behind the secondary before getting rid of the football. He is a solid athlete who can pick up yards with his legs. When he throws the ball he almost seems to put his entire arm into the pass. If pressured it may be tough for him to make certain throws. He does a good job of keeping plays alive. He has an above average arm. Watch Jones’ highlights here. (Player comparison: Drew Weatherford)



