Battle's End has made two more announcements on Thursday, the first on safety Shyheim Brown's return for 2024 and another on a relationship with receiver Destyn Hill.

Brown had 46 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception this fall.

Hill had six receptions for 87 yards in his freshman season.

Earlier on Thursday, Battle's End announced that running back Lawrance Toafili will return for the 2024 season.