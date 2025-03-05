Big day from Max Williams helps No. 6 FSU baseball survive Bethune-Cookman

Max Williams hasn't gotten off to the most productive start to his season for the Florida State baseball team.
Wednesday's game vs. Bethune-Cookman could be the start of a change on that front for the veteran centerfielder.
Williams played a huge role in the No. 6 Seminoles' (13-0) 9-7 win over the Wildcats (6-7) at Dick Howser Stadium, tying his career high with his fourth homer, four hits and setting a new career high with five runs batted in.
"It felt good for sure..." Williams said after the win. "(The home run) was a first-pitch changeup. I'm definitely feeling better so I was able to recognize that, stayed on it and hit it a pretty good ways."
The junior opened the scoring for the Seminoles in their four-run first inning with a two-run double to left-center field. After doubling again in his second at-bat, the Ormond Beach native smashed a three-run homer to right field to extend FSU's lead to 8-3.
Williams singled his fourth time up before he was finally retired in his fifth at-bat on a hard-hit lineout to right.
He finished with nearly as RBI on Wednesday (five) as he had in his first 12 games of the season (seven) and raised his batting average 50 points to .327.
"I've talked to Coach a lot about it early in the season. I felt like I was hitting some balls hard and they were getting caught," Williams said. "He told me that you get 200 or so at-bats a year so don't look at your stats right now and just take it one AB at a time. I think that helped me tonight."
Overall, FSU's veterans in the lineup led the charge offensively vs. Bethune-Cookman. Nine of FSU's 10 hits came from juniors. Alex Lodise had three hits for fifth three-hit game of the season to extend his hitting streak to 12 games while Jaxson West and Gage Harrelson added one single each.
It was a good thing that Williams had such a productive showing as FSU's pitching staff didn't have its sharpest night, allowing four more runs than it had in any of its first 10 home games on the season.
Bethune brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth inning before a strikeout preserved the 13th straight victory for the Seminoles.
"We were fortunate to come out of here with the win tonight," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said.
The Seminoles turned to redshirt freshman Payton Manca for his first career start after he made his first career appearance over the weekend vs. Georgetown. He worked two perfect innings but then failed to get out of the third after he allowed a walk and a pair of hits.
Sophomore John Abraham got out of the jam he inherited in the third inning with a double play but he was tagged for back-to-back homers in the fourth and another run in the fifth.
Maison Martinez got out of the jam he inherited in the fifth and provided some stability on the mound with 3.1 shutout innings and five strikeouts, lowering his earned run average to 0.87.
After Jacob Marlowe allowed a three-run homer in the ninth, Chris Knier came out of the bullpen to record the save, working around two walks he issued with a strikeout to clinch the victory.
FSU's pitching staff allowed 12 hits and three home runs -- half of the six they allowed in the team's first 12 games -- on Wednesday but also struck out 13 batters.
Up Next
FSU gets an off day to recover Thursday before getting back in action with a three-game series this weekend vs. Lipscomb. Game one on Friday is set for a 6 p.m. start with Jamie Arnold on the mound.