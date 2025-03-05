Big day from Max Williams helps No. 6 FSU baseball survive Bethune-Cookman

Max Williams hasn't gotten off to the most productive start to his season for the Florida State baseball team.

Wednesday's game vs. Bethune-Cookman could be the start of a change on that front for the veteran centerfielder.

Williams played a huge role in the No. 6 Seminoles' (13-0) 9-7 win over the Wildcats (6-7) at Dick Howser Stadium, tying his career high with his fourth homer, four hits and setting a new career high with five runs batted in.

"It felt good for sure..." Williams said after the win. "(The home run) was a first-pitch changeup. I'm definitely feeling better so I was able to recognize that, stayed on it and hit it a pretty good ways."

The junior opened the scoring for the Seminoles in their four-run first inning with a two-run double to left-center field. After doubling again in his second at-bat, the Ormond Beach native smashed a three-run homer to right field to extend FSU's lead to 8-3.

Williams singled his fourth time up before he was finally retired in his fifth at-bat on a hard-hit lineout to right.

He finished with nearly as RBI on Wednesday (five) as he had in his first 12 games of the season (seven) and raised his batting average 50 points to .327.

"I've talked to Coach a lot about it early in the season. I felt like I was hitting some balls hard and they were getting caught," Williams said. "He told me that you get 200 or so at-bats a year so don't look at your stats right now and just take it one AB at a time. I think that helped me tonight."

Overall, FSU's veterans in the lineup led the charge offensively vs. Bethune-Cookman. Nine of FSU's 10 hits came from juniors. Alex Lodise had three hits for fifth three-hit game of the season to extend his hitting streak to 12 games while Jaxson West and Gage Harrelson added one single each.

It was a good thing that Williams had such a productive showing as FSU's pitching staff didn't have its sharpest night, allowing four more runs than it had in any of its first 10 home games on the season.