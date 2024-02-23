Cam Leiter’s second start for FSU was electric, albeit not one where he was in full command.

The right-hander pitched five innings, striking out eight and giving up two runs (one earned). He hit 96 mph at one point in the second inning but also hit a batter and issued three walks.

But Leiter gave FSU a quality start and Drew Faurot hit his first home run in garnet and gold as the Seminoles defeated Western Carolina 8-2 on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series.

"I thought he found his breaking ball," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "Last week it was more of a fastball-dominant outing. Today, he started dropping the big breaking ball in there, which was good. Some good sliders. The fastball maybe not as efficient as it was the last go around."

Leiter gave up runs in each of the first two innings. He left after throwing 90 pitches (47 strikes). He has 21 strikeouts in his first two starts.

While WCU plated early runs, FSU (4-0) pushed across a pair of runs in the second. McGwire Holbrook had an RBI single and DeAmez Ross had a sac fly to give FSU a 3-2 lead.

Cam Smith went 3 for 4 with an RBI single in the fourth and a run scored. He extended his career-high hitting streak to eight games and on-base streak to 14 games.

"To hit some of those balls to right field and right-center field that hard, you don’t see that kind of swing and stroke and bat speed," Jarrett said. "Especially to the opposite field."