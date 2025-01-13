Carrying on the legacy: Antonio Cromartie Jr. commits to Florida State

A Christmas may gift has turned into a January commitment for the Cromartie family as FSU legacy athlete and three-star defensive back Antonio Cromartie Jr. has committed to Florida State on Monday.
One day removed from his official visit, Cromartie Jr. chose to continue his family legacy by playing at Florida State. His father Antonio Cromartie Sr., played at Florida State from 2003 to 2005 before a 10 year career in the NFL.
"I dreamed about this moment," Cromartie Jr. told the Osceola. "Now it’s here. Now i’m just excited to get to work."
Cromartie Jr. spent the final season of his high school career at Carrollton (Ga.) High School, playing opposite to fellow teammate and signee Shamar Arnoux.
Cromartie Jr. had been on Florida State's campus frequently as a recruit but didn't receive an offer until Christmas this past year. Cromartie recapped his visit with the Osceola following his departure from campus.
He will be able to sign with FSU on Feb. 5.
