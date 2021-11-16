Chicago Cubs manager David Ross talks Norvell, FSU Football

"I'm excited. I think like everybody in this town, you see real progress. There's tradition here in Tallahassee that I've watched since I was a kid going to games," Ross said. "Watching the great expectations that were created here, I think that Coach Mike is getting the place back to working towards that."

He shared his thoughts with Warchant.com on head coach Mike Norvell, the 2021 Seminoles, and the direction the program is heading.

Growing up in Tallahassee, Ross attended FSU's lab (Florida High) for high school and is very familiar with the FSU football program.

Former MLB catcher and current Chicago Cubs manager David Ross was a guest at Florida State's football practice on Tuesday, and the former World Series champion discussed what he's seen from the FSU program as of late.

Ross played 15 seasons in the MLB with the Cubs, Braves, Dodgers, among others. He won the World Series in his final career game with the Cubs in 2016, then was hired to manage the team in 2020.

As a pro manager who's had experience in many different teams and locker rooms also as a player, Ross continued to share his unique perspective on Norvell and the FSU program.

"To take a team that had a tough first loss and then a really tough second loss. To keep your guys engaged, working hard and playing hard," Ross said. "It was really evident in the game against Miami where they're down late and there was no give-up, there was no lack of effort. These guys continued to push.

"That's culture. That's the head coach continuing to keep the guys focused. And the commitment from the players to stay engaged and want to be great. I think that's a real good sign of things to come."

After Tuesday's session, Norvell said it was "awesome" to have Ross attend the Seminoles' practice.

"It was great that he wanted to come out and see some of the things that we're doing. Very complimentary of the things that he's seen in the program and some of the strides that he's seen within this team," Norvell said. "I was grateful for him to come out, and just continuing to build that relationship."

