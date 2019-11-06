"We're proceeding down a path that will get us to a new coach by the end of the month," Coburn said on Wednesday.

That was a similar timeline to the one he mentioned to the media on Monday, the first time he publicly discussed Sunday's firing of second-year head coach Willie Taggart.

During a regularly scheduled meeting of Florida State's Athletics Board on Wednesday afternoon, athletics director David Coburn said the Seminoles expect to have their football coaching search wrapped up by the end of November.

The regular season for most college football teams ends on Saturday, Nov. 30.



As previously announced, FSU is using the firm DHR International, led by Glenn Sugiyama, to facilitate the search.

"He's quite good," Coburn said. "Very experienced. He's probably done 300 searches like this. He's given us, thus far, very good advice. He's been very easy to work with."

Coburn also gave his first public comments about how the first week of practice is going under interim head coach Odell Haggins.

Haggins, who led the Seminoles through a similar transition in 2017, has already conducted two full practices in preparation for Saturday's game at Boston College (noon, ACC Network).

The Seminoles also had a light practice on Sunday, shortly after Coburn informed the team that Taggart had been dismissed after posting a 9-12 record in his first 21 games.

"I've had several conversations with him since," Coburn said of Haggins. "He's comfortable with where the team is. He's paid a lot of attention to them. He's paid a lot of attention to the recruits. And I think they've had two pretty good days of practice -- yesterday and today."

