Which players should see the field more after FSU struggled in its season opener in Dublin?
Florida State will host a few commits as well as a large group of targets from the 2025, '26 and '27 classes on Monday.
What adjustments must FSU make and what is key as the Seminoles look to bounce back vs. BC?
Trashawn Ruffin has built tight bonds with the Florida State coaching staff.
FSU played tentative and without enough physicality vs. GT, areas the Seminoles think they can correct against BC.
Which players should see the field more after FSU struggled in its season opener in Dublin?
Florida State will host a few commits as well as a large group of targets from the 2025, '26 and '27 classes on Monday.
What adjustments must FSU make and what is key as the Seminoles look to bounce back vs. BC?