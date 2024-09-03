Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 3, 2024
Column: Did the CFP snub break the FSU football team?
Default Avatar
Curt Weiler  •  TheOsceola
Senior Writer
Twitter
@CurtMWeiler
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement