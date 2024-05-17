Just two weeks ago Florida State was one of just two schools, the other being Penn State, that four-star offensive line prospect Rowan Byrne had planned to take official visits to this summer. However, Byrne's recruitment seems to be heating up as the recruiting calendar gets closer to the summer official visit period. The rising senior confirmed with the Osceola that he will add official visits to Clemson and Michigan State this summer. He is also considering taking official visits to Texas A&M and Stanford but hasn't locked in dates as of yet. Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke was in Byrne's school earlier this week.

Byrne spoke with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman recently about his recruitment. "I think Florida State stood out a lot," began Byrne on his unofficial visits from earlier this spring. "Penn State, too. I have been there a bunch of times and I love it out there. I've been there a lot, it's just nice to be out there. I love Happy Valley, but Florida State stood out to me. I'd never been down south before; it was my first time in Florida. I really didn't know what to expect, I knew there was obviously a great tradition, a good school, they played really well last year, last two years. But I didn't know what to expect. Honestly, I was blown away. I love the coaches. I love the players. Coach Norvell, I mean he is an awesome guy. He is as real as it gets, he is legit dude." He also shared his thoughts on FSU OL coach Alex Atkins. "Coach Atkins, awesome offensive line coach," continued Byrne. "That offensive line, that room, they have a great brotherhood with each other. I think just the way they develop players too, the strength and conditioning program, all of it, the way they do things there. It is a special place, for sure."

