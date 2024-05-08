After a month of watching, waiting and now working his way back to the mound, Conner Whittaker is set to make his return for Florida State this weekend.

Whittaker hasn’t pitched since April 6 at Boston College but will return for the Seminoles when they travel to Pittsburgh for a three-game series that begins on Friday.

The right-hander has held a variety of roles in his FSU career, from weekend starter to midweek starter and reliever. He will initially come out of the bullpen this weekend.

“I think bullpen,” FSU coach Link Jarrett said. “And he’s done that here. I like him in that. He seems to come in and throw strikes and he’s going to control the run game and field his position. And he’s got the change-up and the breaking ball, so whether it’s a righty or a lefty you don’t feel like there’s a matchup concern.”

Whittaker (4-0, 5.31 ERA) has been a valuable part of FSU’s starting options in 2024. Slated to open the year as part of the weekend rotation on Sundays, a rainout shifted him to a midweek starting role. It was one he excelled at, and FSU gradually worked him back into the weekend.

With weekend starters Cam Leiter and Whittaker watching from the dugout, they have been able to lead and advise the pitching staff. But Whittaker’s return will help a bullpen that’s been taxed.

Jarrett said Whittaker’s pitch count hasn’t been defined and that it will be managed.

He said Leiter’s return timeline remains uncertain, although that won’t be this weekend. Leiter went 5-1 with a 4.63 ERA as FSU’s ace, but he has not pitched since March 28 against Louisville.

Following the road trip to Pittsburgh, FSU has a midweek game left at Stetson on Tuesday and will wrap up the regular season with a series against Georgia Tech at Dick Howser Stadium.