After observing 19 practices over the last four weeks, the media availabilities before Florida State football’s season-opening game have come to an end. The Seminoles held their final preseason media availability Wednesday morning, allowing the media to witness another full-pads practice. Unfortunately, after a run of recent success, it was a largely forgettable day for the FSU offense. In particular, the quarterbacks struggled with finding consistent accuracy and the wide receivers struggled with drop issues. The tone was set for this from the very start of team drills as FSU’s offense was tasked with a one-minute drill, taking over deep in its own territory with 53 seconds left to drive down the field for a game-winning score. The offense picked up one first down on a fourth-down conversion from Jordan Travis to Mycah Pittman. Other than that, though, pressure from FSU’s defensive line and a few dropped downfield passes halted what the offense was able to accomplish during this portion of practice. The one offensive bright spot on the day, though, was redshirt sophomore wideout Darion Williamson.



Williamson has been limited at times this preseason, missing the start of camp after he was in a car accident and then missing a bit of time in the middle of camp as well. However, he was back in full force Wednesday, making quite a few plays. For the fourth-and-goal, one-play drill the team runs to end the first half of practice, Williamson was lined up out wide and ran across the middle of the field, going up to catch a touchdown. Williamson also had the play of the day later in practice during goal-line work. He ran his route into the end zone and overcame Sam McCall’s tight coverage by rising above him for an impressive aerial touchdown, one which drew nearly the entire FSU wide receiver unit to circle around him in celebration. Other than Williamson, however, it was a day largely won by the defense. Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker wasn’t particularly effective, but did have one quite good downfield throw to Mycah Pittman in 7-on-7. Freshman quarterback AJ Duffy seemed to be putting too much power behind his throws, overthrowing quite a few of his targets. Jordan Travis had the best day of the three, but the defense largely took away any big plays in the 11-on-11 portions.

