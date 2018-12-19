Even when he was committed to the University of Miami, Carol City defensive back Jarvis Brownlee never hid his interest in the Florida State Seminoles.

Once FSU offered and he took his official visit to Tallahassee last weekend, the four-star prospect knew where he wanted to spend his next few years of college. And on Wednesday morning, he made it official -- Brownlee committed to FSU during a ceremony at his high school.

"I've always loved FSU, so that was big when I got the offer," Brownlee said earlier.

Rated as one of the nation's top 50 cornerbacks, Brownlee brings good size and playmaking ability to the position. He will be part of what is expected to be one of the nation's top DB classes.

Brownlee chose the Seminoles over Miami and UCF.

He will be joining his high school teammate Malcolm Ray at FSU. Ray, a three-star defensive lineman, flipped to the Seminoles from USF.

